Lady Longhorns sweep Lady Wolves to stay perfect in district

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited has not dropped a single set during district action as the Lady Longhorns swept LBJ 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-16) on Tuesday to stay perfect in 30-6A play. “The girls did a great job on executing and being successful,” United head coach Lety Longoria said. “We still have a lot of things to work on because I know that it is getting harder. Everyone is bringing their A-game and battling to be the top four teams. We just have to be ready, and we cannot take anyone lightly. We have to be aggressive all the way to the end.”

