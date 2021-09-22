CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK eyes small steps with U.S. on trade as big deal prospects fade

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain wants to make incremental steps on trade with the United States and still believes a bigger free trade deal can be done, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, despite little public encouragement from U.S. President Joe Biden. Johnson’s government once touted a trade deal with the...

