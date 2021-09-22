CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Confirms Show Is Fully Episodic With One Catch

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Strange New Worlds marks a return to old-school Star Trek storytelling. The series spins out of Star Trek: Discovery, which pioneered prestige-style serialized storytelling in the Star Trek universe for the streaming era. Star Trek: Picard followed suit, exploring Jean-Luc Picard's next chapter over what the producers described as a television seasons-sized movie. Though Akiva Goldman has worked on both of those series, now serving as co-showrunner on Picard, he's had a craving for the episode Star Trek storytelling he remembers from his first brushes with the franchise as a viewer. Speaking to TrekMovie, Goldman confirms that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return to that mode, with one catch regarding its characters.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Was Inspired by a Classic Star Trek Movie

It seems the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard was inspired by the classic Star Trek movie Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Paramount+ released the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season Two on Star Trek Day, revealing its February premiere date. It also confirmed the show would return for a third season. Micheal Chabon, who ran the first season of Picard, departed the series to helm the adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. For its second season, Terry Matalas, who previously was showrunner on Syfy's 12 Monkeys TV show, became co-showrunner of Picard, alongside series co-creator Akiva Goldsman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
O. Henry
Winter is Coming

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds release date, cast, trailer and more

Star Trek Day 2021 delivered lots of news about the new series coming to the Star Trek universe, and one of the big announcements revolved around Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While the official release date has only been narrowed to 2022, there were lots of cast announcements and a teaser that are helping fans get excited for the show’s arrival.
TV SERIES
Awesome 92.3

‘Strange New Worlds’ Will Feature More Classic Star Trek Characters

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed its new Enterprise crew. Well, kinda new. We’ve seen these characters before, but their roles are reimagined by a fresh set of actors. As a part of Star Trek Day, which celebrated the 55th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi series, Paramount+ released a teaser for Strange New Worlds that unveiled several cast members.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Episodes#Television#Paramount
GQMagazine

The Star Trek Extended Design Universe

The Star Trek franchise has produced one of the most comprehensive universes ever seen in pop culture, with a dedicated fan base ready to swoop in on any inconsistencies. But there is one thing many Trekkies can agree upon: they would like to own and drink out of Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s tea cup (hot Earl Grey tea optional). And they can: His preferred drinking vessel, used not only throughout The Next Generation (1987-1994), but also by Captain Kathryn Janeway on Voyager (1995-2001) and of course the modern iteration of Picard (2020-present), is not a manufactured prop, but Carsten Jorgensen’s Bistro Cup designed for Bodum in 1974. Though out of production, the cup is available from second-hand sellers like Etsy, where it is often conveniently labeled the Picard cup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inverse

You need to watch the 10 best Star Trek episodes before TOS leaves Netflix forever

Boldly go where no binge-watcher has gone before. Star Trek took televised sci-fi mainstream. That isn’t hyperbole. It’s historical fact. While shows like The Outer Limits, The Twilight Zone and Lost in Space preceded Star Trek, none of those shows broke through and created a fandom as widespread and enduring as the original adventures of the starship Enterprise.
TV SERIES
Ponca City News

Boldly going for 55 years, my top 10 Star Trek episodes

Body This one is a little late for the “proper” 55th anniversary of Star Trek, which aired on Sept. 8, 1966, but this is a topic I really wanted to cover. I love Star Trek, I am an avowed Trekkie and the various series are some of my television series and movies of all time. I have a lot of fond memories watching the show with my aunt and my late grandmother who were both big fans of the series and helped to introduce the series to me.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
techraptor.net

WizKids Announces New Star Trek: Missions Card Game

Tabletop publisher WizKids has announced Star Trek: Missions, a brand-new card game featuring some of the most popular characters and settings from the Star Trek universe. Star Trek games are pretty popular in their own right and have been around for decades. DRM-free retailer GOG recently celebrated the video games with some re-releases last week, but Star Trek also has some great tabletop games such as Fireside Games' challenging co-op board game Star Trek Panic. WizKids is no stranger to the Star Trek franchise, and now it's diving back in once again with a brand new release of a Star Trek card game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See How Star Trek Made Leonard Nimoy into Spock In a New Making Of Book

Star Trek – The Original Series: A Celebration is a brand new 256-page coffee table book that dives deep into the making of the original adventures of Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise, and IGN has a preview of the chronicle that features rare and never-before-seen images from the show that boldly went where no show had gone before.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVLine

Tom Welling Action Series Professionals Acquired by The CW

The CW’s original Man of Steel is coming home. The network has acquired Professionals, an international action series starring Tom Welling (Smallville), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) and Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman). Per the official logline, Professionals “follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) — who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy