CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Country Music Minute: Travis Tritt, Ashley Monroe, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce | JJ Hayes | KFDI

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Tritt is auctioning off his Ford F-250 with proceeds going to Veterans charities. After hearing so many amazing stories about their song “From The Ground Up”, Dan + Shay said they realized they never recorded a proper acoustic version for weddings, well now they have. READ MORE.

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Bobby Bones Show

Carly Pearce Is Debuting Her New Duet With Ashley McBryde

It’s a big week for Carly Pearce. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee is gearing up to release “29: Written in Stone,” on Friday (September 17). The upcoming collection is: “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone,” Pearce shared. “I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday ❤️” But before that, the “Next Girl” artist is teasing her new music on her social media channels — and debuting one of the new tracks at midnight.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Ashley McBryde Was One Of Just Two Artists Carly Pearce Wanted To Work With

Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde teamed up for the first time to write and record a new song on Carly's new album, 29: Written In Stone, which is due out tomorrow (Friday, September 17th). The song is called “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” and as Carly tells us, Ashley was on her very short list of fellow artists she wanted to collaborate with. “I've only wanted to write with two of my peers, one being Luke Combs, and we wrote 'I Hope You're Happy Now,' which didn't suck, I guess, and Ashley, and I know that Ashley and I are very different, but in a lot of ways, musically and vocally, we're quite similar, and I would sit next to her in rounds that we've played over the years and just be like, 'Oh, I want to sing with her,' and I just asked her if she wanted to write a song, much like I did Luke, and she did.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Ashley Monroe
995qyk.com

Movie Soundtrack With Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay’s Duet Is Out

Carrie Underwood is excited about her duet with Dan + Shay called Only You,” from the movie soundtrack of Dear Evan Hansen and the new soundtrack is out today (9/24). Carrie posted a photo of herself with Dan + Shay from the day they recorded the powerful duet in the studio. She captioned the photo, “Loved studio time with @danandshay! Our version of “Only Us” is included on the #DearEvanHansenMovie soundtrack being released tomorrow…check it out!”
MUSIC
audacy.com

Carly Pearce Releases Ashley McBryde Collaboration

Carly Pearce just released “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” her collaboration with Ashley McBryde. The song is about two girls who find out they are being cheated on by the same man. “Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them,” Carly shares. “You never see it coming, but there’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans
Gazette

Pikes Pick: Country singer Ashley Monroe takes on surprising covers

Ashley Monroe, known for her skilled songwriting and for being part of the Pistol Annies alongside Miranda Lambert, has released an album full of songs she didn't write. Called "The Covers," listen to Monroe take on classics like "Love Hurts" and "Every Breath You Take." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Carly Pearce Announces '29' Tour Dates

Carly Pearce is celebrating her Grand Ole Opry induction on Aug. 3 and the Sept. 17 arrival of new album 29: Written in Stone with news about a headlining tour. Pearce's headlining tour begins on Nov. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa and lasts through a Dec. 3 stop in Bloomington, Ind. In between, she and opening act Andrew Jannakos will appear in six major markets: Minneapolis (Nov. 5); Chicago (Nov. 6); New York City (Nov. 18); Richmond, Va. (Nov. 19); Washington D.C. (Nov. 20) and Nashville (Dec. 2).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
weisradio.com

Carly Pearce found her courage by writing “Diamondback”

By the time the world knew that Carly Pearce and Michael Ray were divorcing, after less than a year of marriage, Carly had already been dealing privately with the heartbreak for months. Her wide range of emotions comes out in all of the songs on her upcoming album 29: Written in Stone, including “Diamondback,” the first track on the record.
CELEBRITIES
KDHL AM 920

Carly Pearce: The 29 Tour Will Stop in Minnesota This Fall

Carly Pearce has been on quite a roll as of late with hits like 'I Hope You're Happy Now' and 'Next Girl' as well as ACM and CMA nominations, including Best Female Vocalist. Her new album, '29: Written In Stone' is extremely personal with lyrics that prove she is not afraid to share her life with her fans. It's also getting rave reviews everywhere so it's safe to say she is about to become an even bigger star and an important voice in country music.
MINNESOTA STATE
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Lil Nas X, Enrique Iglesias, Carly Pearce and More New Music Musts

Watch: Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Carly Pearce admits she is “obsessed” with Kacey Musgraves

Carly Pearce has found an unlikely, and perhaps unfortunate, connection with Kacey Musgraves. While plenty of fans are clinging to Carly’s story of recovering from a devastating break-up in her 29: Written in Stone album, Carly is finding inspiration from Kacey, in Kacey’s just-released star-crossed record, released after Kacey and Ruston Kelly ended their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Dan + Shay Are Ready to Go Acoustic For Your Wedding

Dan + Shay have created so many songs that have become an important part of so many people’s lives over that last several years. Through messages from their fans, the duo know that their song “From The Ground Up” has become a favorite to play at weddings, so they posted a question to everyone on their socials.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy