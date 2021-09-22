Petito Van in Disarray, John Walsh on the Hunt for Laundrie [VIDEO]

America has been enthralled and horrified with the case of the 22 year old travel blogger Gabby Petitio and her cross country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. After she was reported missing by her family, and Laundrie returned to Florida without her, the investigation was ramped up. Sleuths nationwide were doing their best to find Gabby. Sadly, remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, and confirmed to be those of the 22 year old on Tuesday. Officials say the manner of death was homicide. Laundrie has not been seen in a week, and is now the object of a nationwide search.