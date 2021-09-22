CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos out of hospital after '20 days on death row' with COVID-19

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lcork_0c4M9JvN00

Cedric Ceballos is back home, thankful and couldn't he happier.

After what he calls "20 days on death row" after he contracted COVID-19 and spent time in ICU , the former Phoenix Suns star tweeted Tuesday he's out of the hospital .

"Hello everyone, after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers," Ceballos tweeted. "I AM HOME… I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help. The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days."

Last week, Ceballos tweeted he was out of the intensive care unit , but remained in the hospital. It was unclear at the time whether he was vaccinated or not as Ceballos tweeted he wasn't taking phone calls while in the hospital.

A member of the 1992-93 Suns team that lost to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals, Ceballos made reference to vaccinations in a second tweet Tuesday.

"When I needed that extra push," Ceballos tweeted. "There are two things that get you through something like this whether you were vaccinated or not. 1, your will to fight and want to live and 2, your health care, because you are treated way different if you are covered, than not."

On Sept. 7, Ceballos tweeted he had been in ICU for the 10th day. He asked for prayers and publicly apologized to anyone he's done something to in the past.

A week later, Ceballos tweeted he was COVID free, out of isolation, but remained in ICU.

"Thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that," Ceballos tweeted Sept. 13. "I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet."

Two days later, Ceballos tweeted he was "officially" out of ICU, but remained in the hospital.

"Walked on my own yesterday, struggled but got through it," Ceballos tweeted Sept. 15. "Lungs not strong enough so still need assistance there…road will be tough and long but I am up for it."

Follow Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos out of hospital after '20 days on death row' with COVID-19

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Once Again Takes A Shot At The Haters: "I Knew I Matured When I Didn't Embarrass Someone I Could've Destroyed"

Kyle Kuzma was drafted with the 27th pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. Being a late first-round pick, not many expected him to blossom into anything more than just a role player. Fortunately for him, the Lakers were going through a major change during that time and he got a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents.
NBA
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
fadeawayworld.net

Tupac Watched His Final NBA Game Between Lakers And 72-10 Bulls: Three GOATs Were In The Arena That Night

Many fans will have a different opinion, but a wide majority of people believe that Tupac Shakur was the greatest rapper to have ever lived. After all, he had everything that a global superstar needed to have to achieve the greatest success. He had the voice, the sound, and the image that transcended boundaries worldwide. There was a point where everyone and their mother knew who Tupac Shakur was, even if they did not listen to rap or hip-hop music.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Ceballos
Cassius

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again. Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit. View this […]
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Report: Team Previously Had Interest in Reunion With Another Big

Earlier this summer, the Lakers were considering bringing back another big who could consistently catch lobs and block shots. League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season even though the Kings already have Richaun Holmes, Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and (yes, still) Marvin Bagley III.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says Damian Lillard Should Leave The Blazers And Join Forces With Another Star: "I Don’t Really Like Guys Teaming Up, But This Is The Way It Is…”

For years, fans and media members have tried to convince Damian Lillard to leave the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of mediocrity, the franchise has yet to show they can build a title-contending team around Lillard, and most stars would have left long ago. Like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers signing former Rockets wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided to bring on one more player ahead of the new season. This development comes amid LA having just one final spot available for their 15-man roster. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, former Houston Rockets swingman Cameron Oliver is set...
NBA
mediaite.com

Stephen A. Smith Slams Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins for Refusing Covid Vaccine: ‘Trade Him Now!’

Stephen A. Smith has a simple solution for the Golden State Warriors if their star forward Andrew Wiggins won’t get vaccinated. Trade him. The Warriors reportedly have a growing concern that they will be without Wiggins for home games beginning Oct. 13, when San Francisco’s indoor vaccine mandates for large events take effect. In March, Wiggins stated he did not plan on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and he reportedly has not wavered.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy