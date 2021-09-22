CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

CVS Hiring Nation-Wide, Including in the Montco Area, Ahead of Flu Season and Higher Vaccine Demand

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcgMz_0c4M9Ayq00
Image via CVS.com.

CVS Health is recruiting 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationally ahead of the upcoming flu season, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Included will be hundreds of workers from the Philadelphia region. CVS is hosting a one-day national career event Sept. 24.

The jobs are full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, and nurses for its retail stores.

A CVS spokesman said they needed to fill about 1,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, 900 in New Jersey, and 30 in Delaware.

It currently operates 200 retail pharmacies in the Philadelphia region.

The hope is the extra staff will handle community needs in the fall and winter when flu rates are higher as it also meets the demand for higher COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

“Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we’re looking for even more,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy. “With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”

More information on the positions and the career event is available on the CVS website.

Read more in Philadelphia Business Journal about CVS hiring pharmacists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Penn Medicine Doctor Launches Initiative to Ensure People of Color Have Access to Quality Care

Dr. Andrew Siderowf, Professor of Neurology and Chief of the Movement Disorders Division at Penn Medicine.Image via Penn Medicine Physician Blog.. Salem Baptist Church in Jenkintown has joined an alliance that aims to ensure people of color with Parkinson’s disease have access to quality care, according to a staff report from the Penn Medicine Physician Blog.
JENKINTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers – Tompkins VIST Bank

Image via Tompkins VIST Bank. Tompkins VIST Bank is a community bank that offers a world of possibilities. Its mission is to create long-term value for its clients, communities, and shareholders by delivering integrated personalized financial solutions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccine#Cvs Pharmacy#Vaccinations#Cvs Health
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Labor Shortage Has Employers Digging into Their Pockets for Signing Bonuses and $15 Hourly Wages

From restaurants to hospitals, employers in the Montgomery County area and surrounding region are having trouble finding enough workers. In response to this labor shortage, they are resorting to various incentives to attract employees. Current tactics include signing bonuses and the debut of $15-an-hour wages. David Murrell tallies the impact for Philadelphia Magazine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Respiratory Therapist at CHOP Balances Stress of Intensive Care Unit with Creative Work as a Filmmaker

Delaware County native Michael Duff, a Respiratory Therapist at CHOP, moonlights as a freelance photographer and filmmaker. By following his passion for the arts, Collingdale native and Broomall resident Michael Duff balances the stress of the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with his creative work as a filmmaker.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pandemic Banking: Migration to Online Transactions Surprisingly Hasn’t Caused a Regional Run of Montco Bank Branch Closures

While the pandemic has accelerated the transition from brick-and-mortar to digital banking, the online trend hasn’t led to widespread bank branch closures in the Philadelphia region. In fact, overall branch counts in the area are down just three percent in a year-over-year analysis ending in June. Jeff Blumenthal reported the details for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Jobs
MONTCO.Today

Eleven Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania

Eleven Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche used a rigorous analysis of key statistics using data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy