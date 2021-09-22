CVS Hiring Nation-Wide, Including in the Montco Area, Ahead of Flu Season and Higher Vaccine Demand

Image via CVS.com.

CVS Health is recruiting 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationally ahead of the upcoming flu season, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Included will be hundreds of workers from the Philadelphia region. CVS is hosting a one-day national career event Sept. 24.

The jobs are full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, and nurses for its retail stores.

A CVS spokesman said they needed to fill about 1,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, 900 in New Jersey, and 30 in Delaware.

It currently operates 200 retail pharmacies in the Philadelphia region .

The hope is the extra staff will handle community needs in the fall and winter when flu rates are higher as it also meets the demand for higher COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

“Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we’re looking for even more,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy. “With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”

More information on the positions and the career event is available on the CVS website.

