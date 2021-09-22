Qlik Teams Up with Russia’s Largest Digital Services Provider to Increase Data Literacy in Telecom Market

Image via Qlik.

Qlik has teamed up with Rostelecom, Russia’s largest integrated digital services provider, to launch an open data literacy marathon.

The data-driven marathon is part of Rostelecom’s large-scale program for data literacy development.

Providing a wider audience with access to the marathon, the company aims to increase data literacy both in the telecom market and within the wider business community.

The marathon is designed to teach participants the basics of data analysis and will be an opportunity for each to exchange experiences and study the success stories of analytics solutions implemented by Rostelecom. The marathon is based on real experience of Rostelecom teams and covers:

decision-making cycle and the value of analytics

data strategy and analytical culture development

self-service analytics tools

creating a team to build a data literacy culture

increasing employees‘ data literacy skills

Rostelecom pays great attention to data analytics, from its data management strategy run out of the office of the Chief Data Officer, all the way through to improving the levels of data literacy amongst its 130,000 employees.

“Rostelecom is a huge company, which is why we believe it is extremely important to create and run a data democratization strategy. We have invested a lot of resources to implement data governance tools and we have created a single portal to harness data potential: each employee can get instant access to all the necessary analytical dashboards and sources,” said Sergey Nosov, Chief Data Officer at Rostelecom. “We also believe it is crucial to increase data literacy among the employees and motivate them to work with data.”

“Increasing data literacy and employee training is a key to the successful implementation of self-service analytics and data democracy. Rostelecom is a perfect example of a company consistently implementing a digital transformation program and sharing its experience in building the data culture,” said Alexey Artemenko, Regional Director, Qlik Russia.

“We are pleased to announce an open marathon that will allow Russian companies to learn more about data analysis and encourage employees to work with data. The ability to make data-driven decisions is an integral skill not only for the management but for all the company’s staff, as it allows responding effectively to the volatile market environment.”

