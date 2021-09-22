CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Now that's hot: Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair on fire at her 40th birthday party

By Keira Wingate, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQPH3_0c4M7lEL00

Everyone is supposed to feel hot on their birthday, but not from a literal fire, which is exactly what happened to Nicole Richie during her 40th birthday party.

The fashion designer was celebrating the big 4-0 Tuesday night with an outdoor gathering when she leaned in to blow out the candles on her cake. Before she knew it, both ends of her hair were on fire.

She shared the moment on Instagram where she’s seen blowing out candles on a cake with an old photo of the designer that says “Happy Birthday Nicole.”

“Well… so far 40 is 🔥” she captioned the post.

Ready or not: Fugees reunite for world tour, celebrate 'The Score' 25th anniversary

See the romantic photos: Christina Haack shows off sparkling ring with 'my fiancé' Josh Hall

Her husband and lead singer of the band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden, commented “that’s hot,” a riff on the catch-phrase she and co-star Paris Hilton popularized on "The Simple Life" in the early 2000s.

Stars like Kelly Rowland, Ellen Pompeo, Amy Schumer and Zooey Deschanel also commented, making sure she was OK from the flames.

Madden shared the video to his own Instagram story and a post dedicated to her that’s captioned “Happy Birthday Nicole❤️ You’ve made love feel timeless I’ve forgotten how old we are ❤️🥰.” She and Madden share daughter Harlow Winter Kate, 13 and son Sparrow James Midnight, 11.

Her adopted father and legendary singer, Lionel Richie, shared a photo to his Instagram saying Richie has been rainbows and butterflies her whole life. He continued to say, “but you will always be my little girl, no matter how many birthdays we celebrate 🎉 !! 🎂.”

Dance star: JoJo Siwa, girlfriend celebrate four anniversaries in their budding relationship: Here's why

Representatives for Richie could not be immediately reached for comment.

Since her time with Hilton on "The Simple Life," Richie has become a judge on the reality competition “Making the Cut” and had a regular acting role in the sitcom “Great News.”

Richie is also the founder of the lifestyle brand House of Harlow , which launched in 2008. It started as a costume jewelry brand but has since transformed into clothes, footwear, apparel and limited-edition collections.

Follow Keira Wingate on Twitter: @KeiraRenee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Now that's hot: Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair on fire at her 40th birthday party

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Video: Nicole Richie’s 40th was lit — literally — as her hair catches fire at birthday party

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday was fire. No, really, the “Simple Life” hair was on fire. The actress, daughter of Lionel Richie, and best friend of fellow socialite Paris Hilton, posted to her Instagram recently, which showed her leaning over her birthday cake, moments before her the ends of her hair caught fire. Watch the YouTube video below.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Page Six

Benji Madden gushes over ‘beautiful’ Cameron Diaz in birthday tribute

Benji Madden shared a heartfelt tribute to his “beautiful” wife, Cameron Diaz, in honor of her 49th birthday. The Good Charlotte rocker, 42, shared one of his paintings on his Instagram page Monday and dedicated it to the “Charlie’s Angels” star, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 .
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Hello Magazine

Kendall Jenner drinks 12 cups of this a day to help get her insane body

Kendall Jenner looked truly flawless at the Met Gala 2021. In what marked her first red carpet appearance since last year, she went all out with a see-through jewel-embellished gown, and her body looked out of this world. Now let us get something straight: Kendall is one of those people...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Birthday Party#Costume Jewelry#House#Harlow#Twitter#Keirarenee
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Wraps Herself Up In A Fluffy Towel For Gorgeous Hers Skincare Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus was featured in a stunning new ad for Hers beauty company, and spoke about how ‘individuality is something I’ve always celebrated.’. Hers products certainly look good on Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer is the new Creative Advisor to the women’s beauty and wellness company, and she looked absolutely stunning as she put their products to good use in a new photoshoot shared by the brand on Aug. 31. Miley dressed down in a white robe and had her hair wrapped up in a blue towel for the shoot, and her skin was fully glowing thanks to Hers’ Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which she advertised in the snapshots. Talk about a glow up!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Enjoys A Mother-Daughter Beach Day With Little Daisy After She Celebrates Her 1st Birthday

Katy Perry has stepped out in Santa Barbara for a stroll on the beach with her mom, and mini-me daughter Daisy Dove. See the cute pics!. Katy Perry has enjoyed a day at the beach with her daughter Daisy Dove, who is already one year old! The 36-year-old chart-topper stepped out in Santa Barbara on August 31 in a pair of striped pants and an olive green tube top, which she paired with a matching green shawl. The “California Gurls” singer also donned a woven bucket hat and dangling earrings, and she carried her tiny pet pooch in her arms while little Daisy played in the water.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
People

Gayle King Meets Her 'Favorite' Grandson Luca for the First Time — See the Sweet Photo!

Gayle King's daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Lynn Miller, last week. Gayle King couldn't be happier to meet her first grandchild. During Monday's CBS Morning broadcast, King announced that her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first baby, son Luca Lynn Miller, with husband Virgil Miller last week. She later shared the first photos of her grandson Luca Lynn on Oprah Daily.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Claire

Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Look So Alike in Sweet New Family Pic

Much ink has been spilled about how alike Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look, but Ava's brother Deacon also bears a striking resemblance to the two women. In a new Instagram photo, Witherspoon posed with her two kids from her marriage with Ryan Phillippe (she also has a son with husband Jim Toth), showing off their very similar features. In the pic, Ava and Deacon are dressed casually, while their mom wears a black blouse with puffy sleeves and gold jewelry. She captioned the sweet photo, "Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom." Aww.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

256K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy