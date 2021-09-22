CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Think Our Son Is Gay Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

By Sep 21, 20:39
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Japanese retailers are listing that the fourth compiled book volume of Okura's I Think Our Son Is Gay (Uchi no Musuko wa Tabun Gay) manga will be the final volume. The volume will ship on November 22. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga digitally and physically...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Anime News Network

Kei Sanbe's Island in a Puddle Manga Ends on September 28

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kei Sanbe's Island in a Puddle (Mizutamari ni Ukabu Shima) manga will end in the magazine's 20th issue on September 28. Amazon is listing that the manga's fifth volume will be the final volume. The volume will ship...
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Volume One Gets a Hilarious Manga Tribute

The first volume of My Hero Academia was released in 2014 thanks to Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump, with the iconic cover by Kohei Horikoshi becoming legendary since the franchise took off in popularity. With the series already bringing to a close its fifth season and releasing the third movie in the franchise in Japan earlier this summer, it's no surprise to see that the manga is acting as inspiration for a new cover for the lesser-known manga series dubbed Me & Roboco, which follows the adventures of a young boy and his powerful, bizarre robot maid.
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Volume 9 of the Twilight Princess Manga is Available Now

The ninth volume of the manga adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is available now! Since its international launch in 2017, mangaka duo Akira Himekawa’s retelling of my all-time favorite video game has been an absolute joy to experience every six months. Like many great adaptations, it maintains the spirit of the source material, yet presents familiar elements in excitingly refreshing ways. The development of Link and Midna’s relationship, especially, has been a highlight throughout this journey.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Magic of Stella Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's television anime adaptation, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. The company describes the story:. Based on the four-panel manga serialized in Manga Time Kirara Max, the series follows first-year high school student Tamaki Honda and her SNS club as they work together to create a self-published game. With Tamaki as the project's illustrator, she works alongside the club's other (rather peculiar) members, including Shiina (the club president and game programmer), Ayame (the scenario writer), Kayo (their music composer), and Yumine (the club's boys' love expert).
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ryo Hanada Ends Blackguard Manga, Prepares New Series

Hanada had revealed on Twitter in July that the manga would end with the fifth compiled book volume. The fifth volume will ship in Japan in December. The manga launched in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in September 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 20.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tesla Note Manga Reaches Halfway Point by 4th Volume

The spy action manga follows "Mission T," a shadow war of spies and secret intelligence waged to prevent the world's destruction. The story follows Botan Negoro, who has trained as a ninja since childhood, and has grown to become a talented spy. She teams up with Kuruma, a spy who has a flair for theatrics, in a new mission with the world at stake: to retrieve the "Tesla Crystal," the "legacy" of genius Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla. But other countries and their agents are already moving to secure the Tesla Crystal, and Botan and Kuruma will have to use all their wit to outsmart them.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Reincarnated as a Sword Light Novel Listed With TV Anime

The light novel series has reached over 1.8 million copies in circulation. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama's manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:. Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Deer King Manga Ends With 2nd Volume

Sekiguchi launched the manga on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up website on July 26. The novels center on Van, the head of a group of soldiers who expected to die fighting for their lands against a large empire looking to incorporate their home into its kingdom. Instead of dying, however, Van is taken as a slave and thrown into a salt mine. One night, a pack of strange dogs attacks the salt mine, and a mysterious illness breaks out. During the attack, Van takes the opportunity to escape, and he meets a young girl. Elsewhere, rumor is spreading that only immigrants are coming down with this mysterious illness. The medical scientist Hossal risks his life to search for a cure. Doctors also study a father and child who seem to have survived the illness. The novels tell the interconnecting stories and bonds of those who fight against a cruel fate.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair Awards Mizuki Itо̄'s 'Takano Intersection' Short

The Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair awarded Mizuki Itо̄'s "Takano Kо̄saten" (Takano Intersection) short with the Kyoto International Manga and Anime Award grand prize for outstanding works, earning perfect scores from the event's judges. The short also won the Outstanding Performance Award in the CG Animation Contest category. Itо̄...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū) announced on Thursday that the series will get a second season. The website revealed a promotional video and visual:. The anime's official website and Twitter account...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Detroit Metal City's Kiminori Wakasugi Launches Fantasy Comedy Manga in October

This year's 19th issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Kiminori Wakasugi will launch a new manga titled Drunk Jiangshis in the magazine's next issue on October 8. The fantasy gag comedy manga centers on a father who has turned into a Jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire) and...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Digital Manga Service Azuki Adds Manga from Glacier Bay Books, Star Fruit Books

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will add manga from Glacier Bay Books and Star Fruit Books. Summary: Stylistically intermingling themes of gentrification and rebirth within the setting of a classic yakuza crime drama, Children of Mu-Town follows the course charted by youths of an aging residential housing complex who are struggling for their lives: burdened by financial issues, peer pressure, and uncertain futures, ensnared in the clutches of organized crime, they are searching for a way to survive. When a municipal renovation project seems to offer a future of stability for their dilapidated town, the mysterious and far-reaching consequences that their actions set into motion may leave Juichi and his friends with no option but annihilation… A stunning modern “tenement masterpiece” manga, Mu-Town is a story of small town gang intimidation, escalating immigration tensions, political intrigue, and the yearning desperation of youth.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu Fantasy Light Novels Listed With TV Anime

The official Twitter accounts for the Animate stores in Toyama and Kanazawa cities both posted photos of Shin Araki's 12th Eiyū Kyōshitsu (Classroom For Heroes) light novel volume on Thursday. In the photos, the volume's wraparound jacket band reports that the novel series has a television anime in the works. The announcement does not reveal any further details on the project.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime Reveals Promo Video, Song Artists for 2nd Part

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game revealed on Thursday a new promotional video, visual, and theme song artists for the series' second cours (quarter of a year). The video previews the second opening theme song "MACHINEGUN" by THE ORAL CIGARETTES. The...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Blue Period Anime's 2nd Video Previews Omoinotake's Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Tsubasa Yamaguchi's The Blue Period. manga began streaming its second full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "EVERBLUE" by Omoinotake. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:. Yatora is the...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action noise Film Casts Haru Kuroki, Masatoshi Nagase

Kuroki plays Keita's wife, Nagase plays police detective in January film. The official website for the live-action film of Tetsuya Tsutsui's noise manga revealed on Thursday Haru Kuroki (left in image below) and Masatoshi Nagase (right) will join the film's cast. Kuroki plays Kana Izumi, Keita's wife. Nagase plays Tsutomu Hatakeyama, a skilled police detective tracking Keita and the others.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Original Anime Disc's Trailer Previews Theme Song

Ichijinsha began streaming a trailer promotional video for the third original anime disc (OAD) of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Love or Respect" by Arisa Date and Kent Itō as their respective characters.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Artist loundraw's 'Summer Ghost' Anime Short Unveils More Cast & Staff, Manga, Novels

Miyuri Shimabukuro, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Rina Kawaei join cast. "Summer Ghost," the directorial debut of illustrator loundraw (I want to eat your pancreas, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-), announced more cast and staff members, a manga adaptation, and two novels on Friday. The project also unveiled a new main visual by loundraw:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Snow Man, Naniwa Danshi Perform Live-Action My Love Mix-Up! Series' Theme Songs

TV Asahi revealed on Thursday that Snow Man and Naniwa Danshi will perform the theme songs "Secret Touch" and "Ubu Love," respectively, for the live-action series of storywriter Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko's My Love Mix-Up! (Kieta Hatsukoi) manga. Shunsuke Michieda (upper left in image below) of Naniwa Danshi also plays Aoki in the show, and Ren Meguro (upper right) of Snow Man plays Ida.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fena: Pirate Princess Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, October 2 Japanese Premiere

The official website for the Fena: Pirate Princess anime revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere in Japan on MBS on October 2 at 2:08 a.m. JST (effectively, October 3). The anime will then air on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and AT-X. The staff also unveiled a promotional video, key visual, and additional Japanese cast members.
COMICS

