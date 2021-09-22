Charming Ardmore Twin That ‘Feels Like It Gives You a Hug’ Hits the Market

This charming twin is up for sale for just $399,999.00. Images via Bright MLS.

A 1925 twin home on a sycamore-lined side street in Ardmore that perfectly blends historic charm with modern updates has recently hit the market, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ardmore twin on the market for $399,99.

Main Line native William Sylk bought the home in 2013 when he decided it was time to return home from California.

He knew he wanted the twin property the moment he saw it.

“There are windows everywhere; there is light everywhere,” he said. ”It feels like it gives you a hug. It feels like it’s 100 years old in a good way.”

And now Sylk is ready to start a family with his fiancé, they have decided to trade in their home for something bigger.

The Ardmore twin white-painted exterior and black-framed windows are evocative of a farmhouse aesthetic.

This is further highlighted by its hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and cast-iron radiators. The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.

The property is richly landscaped with perennials and features both a private garage and driveway parking.

It is also well positioned, close to the Suburban Square shopping center and Ardmore train station.

The Ardmore twin is listed for $399,900 .

Read more about the twin in The Philadelphia Inquirer .