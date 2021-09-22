CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ardmore, PA

Charming Ardmore Twin That ‘Feels Like It Gives You a Hug’ Hits the Market

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6qRr_0c4M7FBD00
This charming twin is up for sale for just $399,999.00.Images via Bright MLS.

A 1925 twin home on a sycamore-lined side street in Ardmore that perfectly blends historic charm with modern updates has recently hit the market, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033cYb_0c4M7FBD00
Ardmore twin on the market for $399,99.

Main Line native William Sylk bought the home in 2013 when he decided it was time to return home from California.

He knew he wanted the twin property the moment he saw it.

“There are windows everywhere; there is light everywhere,” he said. ”It feels like it gives you a hug. It feels like it’s 100 years old in a good way.”

And now Sylk is ready to start a family with his fiancé, they have decided to trade in their home for something bigger.

The Ardmore twin white-painted exterior and black-framed windows are evocative of a farmhouse aesthetic.

This is further highlighted by its hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and cast-iron radiators. The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.

The property is richly landscaped with perennials and features both a private garage and driveway parking.

It is also well positioned, close to the Suburban Square shopping center and Ardmore train station.

The Ardmore twin is listed for $399,900.

Read more about the twin in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia Dermatologist’s Sun-Protective Clothing Line, AmberNoon, is Stylish and Sun-safe

Dr. Erum Ilyas, creator of AmberNoon, a line of clothing with sun protection in its weave.Image via AmberNoon at The Business Journals. Erum Ilyas, a Montgomery County dermatologist, is growing her sun-protective clothing line, AmberNoon, by leveraging the marketing oomph of West Chester-based QVC. Lisa Dukart shined a light on the details for The Business Journals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy