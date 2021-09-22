Freshworks Raises $1.03B in US IPO Valued at $10.13B
After a successful IPO, Freshworks shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday under the ticker symbol “FRSH”. Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has raised a total of $1.03 billion from its US initial public offering (IPO). Hereby, the business software firm has seen its market valuation scaled to $10.13 billion. Notably, the firm offered 28,500,000 shares of our Class A common stock at $36 per share. Initially, the company anticipated pricing its shares between $28.00 and $32.00 per share. On the higher end, the company anticipated raising to $969 million. However, a notable demand spike in Freshworks’ stock resulted in price alterations, thereby a higher valuation.www.coinspeaker.com
