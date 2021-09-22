CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshworks Raises $1.03B in US IPO Valued at $10.13B

After a successful IPO, Freshworks shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday under the ticker symbol “FRSH”. Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has raised a total of $1.03 billion from its US initial public offering (IPO). Hereby, the business software firm has seen its market valuation scaled to $10.13 billion. Notably, the firm offered 28,500,000 shares of our Class A common stock at $36 per share. Initially, the company anticipated pricing its shares between $28.00 and $32.00 per share. On the higher end, the company anticipated raising to $969 million. However, a notable demand spike in Freshworks’ stock resulted in price alterations, thereby a higher valuation.

5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.16 million after the closing bell. Aurora Cannabis shares dropped 3.3% to close at $5.95 on Friday. The Middleby...
What’s Next for PFE Stock as Pfizer CEO Predicts Back to Normal Life in One Year

Pfizer stock has gained approximately 28%, 19%, and 12% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively through last Friday. In an interview with media outlet ABC during the weekend, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said we will be able to go back to normal life in a year. Pfizer stock, one of the greatest beneficiaries of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is expected to continue climbing should the demand for vaccines prevail. Moreover, Bourla added that the likely scenario is the need for annual coronavirus vaccine shots, depending on the data to come.
PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
China Evergrande EV Unit’s Stock Down Over 9% after Reports of Future Uncertainty

The collapse of the electric vehicle unit spells many problems for the parent company. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (HKG: 708) closed the Hong Kong market on Monday, September 27, trading at HK$ 2.020, down 9.42%. The dip was much higher during the trading hours, almost 26%, but managed to retract at the closing time. Notably, the huge dip has directly been attributed to a warning issued of a serious shortage of funds. Consequently, the China Evergrande EV stock market has dropped by approximately 90%, 93%, 92%, and 66% in the past year, YTD, three months, and one month respectively through Monday.
Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
MSP, MSSP Investor Apax Partners Raises $1.75B for More Acquisitions

Apax Partners, a private equity firm that invests in and/or buys MSPs and MSSPs, has raised $1.75 billion for its new Apax Digital Fund II (also known as ADF II), the firm has disclosed. The new fund sticks with Apax’s existing investment strategy — “targeting minority growth and growth buyout...
S&P 500: Want To ‘Buy The Dip?’ Analysts See 55%+ Gains In These Stocks

“Buying the dip” has worked for S&P 500 investors throughout this bull market. And now investors might wonder which stocks battered in September offer the biggest opportunities. X. Analysts see 55% or more upside in 11 beat-up stocks in the S&P 500, S&P Midcap 400 and S&P Small Cap 600...
CRM Stock Up 7% Yesterday, Salesforce Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance

Salesforce stock has gained approximately 14%, and 24% in the past year and YTD respectively through Thursday. On Thursday, September 23, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) stock closed trading at $277.86, up 7.21%. Notably, the software company raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion. Analysts expected $26.31 billion. The company also gave 2023 revenue guidance of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion.
CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

