Astronomy

NASA says asteroid 3 times size of Statue of Liberty will pass Earth on 1st day of fall

By Nexstar Media Wire
cbs4indy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – A large asteroid will reportedly zip past Earth on Wednesday afternoon during the autumnal equinox, which ushers in the fall season. The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). NASA says it knows about the “vast majority” of larger asteroids and none pose a threat, though the space agency says it’s “always on the lookout.”

cbs4indy.com

Related
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Football-field sized asteroid passed by Earth earlier this month and was MISSED by NASA because it was hidden by the sun - but agency insists their upcoming telescope will catch similar objects in the future

Asteroid 2021 SG, which flew past Earth undetected on September 16, would have been spotted by an upcoming telescope used to detect such dangerous space rocks, NASA has insisted. Known as the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor), the craft 'probably' would have spotted the asteroid on a different...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Boulder Built ‘CUTE’ Satellite Launches Into Space

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A satellite the size of a cereal box is heading into space. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder designed the CUTE or Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment satellite. It has a seven-month mission to track the physics around extremely hot planets. The satellite launced on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) CUTE will then enter orbit around Earth,...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Mainzer
Phys.org

Asteroid sample brought back to Earth gets close-up look

In December 2020, Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft swung by Earth to drop off a cache of rock samples taken from a near-Earth asteroid called Ryugu. Asteroids like Ryugu are thought to represent the ancient building blocks of the solar system, and scientists have been eager to get a closer look at the returned samples.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Auroras expected tonight in New York, Washington and Wisconsin as solar storm barrels toward Earth

A moderate solar storm will slam into Earth today (Sept. 27), potentially causing auroras to dance in the sky at much lower latitudes than usual. As a result, the Northern Lights may be visible tonight in the northern United States, including New York, Wisconsin and Washington state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid Day
The Independent

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change.Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. Separation of the satellite from the rocket's upper stage was expected by early afternoon.A project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, Landsat 9 will work in tandem with a predecessor, Landsat 8, to extend a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WAAY-TV

NASA graphic novel puts 1st woman on the moon

NASA just released a new digital, interactive graphic novel. The 40-page comic book called “First Woman: NASA's Promise for Humanity" is a fictional account of the first woman on the moon. HERE. NASA hopes this won't be a story of fiction for too much longer. It is working to put...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

350 Times Faster Asteroid Survey

Sutter Ultra is a NASA NIAC phase 2 study to find smaller and slower asteroids up to 350 times faster than all existing surveys combined. They will use sensor configuration with many low cost, high performance Compound Telescopes with Matched Filter (CTMF) technology, arrayed into a fully integrated system. They...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Massive Asteroid Flew By Earth Before Scientists Even Saw It

Some days, scientists find asteroids months before they're expected to pass by our planet. Other days, those same crews may not notice a warehouse-sized asteroid zoomed by Earth until...well, it already zoomed by. That's the case recently with an asteroid officials are now calling 2021 SG, a space-faring rock that passed by the planet on September 16th — only scientists weren't able to see it because it came from the direction of the sun.
ASTRONOMY

