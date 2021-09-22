Fall temperatures to yield to warm up by end of the weekend

Another summerlike day is ahead of us with gusty southwest winds and temps back into the lower and mid-90s. Gusty southwest winds combined with low afternoon humidity will bring another increase in rapid-fire spread rates across the area. Please use all caution and avoid any activity that may start a grass fire today. The pattern is expected to change soon, and this will bring some rain and thunderstorms chances back to the region, beginning late Tuesday night and continuing occasionally through the end of the week. The chances will remain limited Tuesday into Wednesday despite some encouraging signals in some of the model suites and data. We do anticipate deeper and greater moisture arriving from the south by midweek corresponding with a closed low currently across the southwestern U.S. ejecting northeast and weakening some by Wednesday and Thursday. As this low opens and ejects into the central high plains, another mid-level low is expected to develop southwest of the state. It’s this feature that may bring additional rain and storms into part of the area Thursday through early weekend, but differences in the positioning of the low and some other important synoptic features will keep the confidence low for the weekend even though storm chances will remain for some locations.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO