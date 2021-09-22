CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall temperatures to yield to warm up by end of the weekend

By Tim Jones
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday will be warmer and breezy. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 70s east to the upper 80s out west. A strong cold front will pass through Thursday night into Friday...

