Medmix to raise $325 million francs from capital increase

ZURICH (Reuters) - Medmix, the medical applicator business being spun off by Sulzer, aims to raise about 300 million Swiss francs ($324.50 million) by selling up to 700 million new shares, it said on Wednesday.

The Swiss company, due to make its debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Sept. 30, has set a price range of 37 to 47 Swiss francs for each new share in the capital increase.

The offer period will run from Wednesday to Sept. 29, the company said, with proceeds going to fund growth and boost trading liquidity.

Sulzer shareholders have already received one Medmix share for each Sulzer share held after approving the Sept. 30 spin-off.

($1=0.9245 Swiss francs)