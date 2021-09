CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley was one of the greatest musicians in Northeast Ohio history and he will have another celebration befitting his impressive legacy. On Friday, Dec. 3, Live Nation and classic rock station 98.5 WNCX will put on “Michael Stanley, Among My Friends Again,” at the MGM Northfield Park. The event -- featuring members of Stanley’s band the Resonators with special guest Jonah Koslen, will feature songs spanning five decades of Stanley’s career.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO