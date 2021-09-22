Episode 243: Matt Arnold + Detour Athletics
This week on the podcast we chat with local business owner Matt Arnold of Detour Athletics. This dad of two has been in the fitness industry for fifteen years and is passionate about helping people. Matt opened his current business in 2014 to meet people where they are at with their fitness goals. On the show today, we talk about Detour’s expansion to a larger space at the end of 2019, surviving 2020, using mistakes for positive growth, and more. Don’t miss out on today’s episode to learn more about this local business.rochesterrising.org
