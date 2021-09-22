CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man arrested in connection to several bomb threats made at Hampton courthouses

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHAEM_0c4M5yWy00

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of bomb threats that were made against the Hampton City court houses.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, 29-year-old Marc Mason, from Newport News, has been arrested and charged with four counts of threatening to bomb in connection with incidents that occurred on March 9, March 23 , May 20, and July 29.

Police say Mason remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

This is a developing story.

