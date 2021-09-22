CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx (FDX) Stock Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, FY22 View Dull

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDX - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021) earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.37 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96. The bottom line declined 10.27% year over year due to supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Adding to its woes,...

Kohl's (KSS): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

KSS - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Retail - Regional Department Stores space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in...
Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Korn Ferry (KFY): Time to Buy?

KFY - Free Report) is a provider of organizational consulting services worldwide that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well. These positive earnings estimate...
#Fedex Freight#Fdx#Fedex Corporation#Fdx Free Report#Mtm#Tnt Express#Fedex Corporation Price#Segmental Performance#Fedex Express#International Priority#Ground#Zacks Rank Stocks#Zacks Transportation#Schneider National#Sndr Free Report#Landstar System#Lstr Free Report#Tfi International#Tfii
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th

APOG - Free Report) is a leader in technologies involving the design and development of value-added glass products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days. Blue Bird Corporation (. BLBD - Free Report) is engaged in...
Vail Resorts (MTN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

MTN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. Moreover, the metrics improved year over year. Rob Katz, chief executive officer, stated, “Results continued to improve as the 2020/2021 North American ski season...
AAR Corp (AIR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AAR Corp. (. AIR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by6.1%. Earnings recorded a whopping surge of 206% from the year-ago quarter. Total Sales. In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $455.1...
