CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Demandforce Launches Demandforce Phone, a Smart Phone System That Helps Save Time and Boost Front Office Productivity

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemandforce Phone integrates with the Demandforce software and management system to centralize voice, text, email, and video conferencing with patients and customers – all in one easy-to-use interface. Demandforce today announced the launch of Demandforce Phone to help medical practices and other businesses better connect with patients and customers using...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
theiet.org

Time to get SMART in the office

New approaches to building design and innovative technology will make the post-pandemic office look very different. While employees will continue to spend more time working from home once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, the need to visit an office at least occasionally won’t go away completely. The office of the future is likely to look considerably different from those we are used to, however. Organisations will rearrange their working spaces to meet stricter regulation around biosecurity to protect against future outbreaks while accommodating smaller numbers of employees at any one time.
Benzinga

Dada Nexus Launches Smart Delivery SaaS System

On-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) announced the launch of its open digital logistics platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System. The platform is based on Dada Now's Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, providing integrated delivery solutions, including operation platform, merchant, and rider application. More...
RETAIL
Tech Times

How to Boost Productivity with Help Desk Software

No sane business owner can afford to ignore business productivity. It's a critical element for business growth. High productivity is tied to high profitability and greater customer satisfaction. And thanks to technology, you can improve business productivity. Technology is changing rapidly, making our lives more comfortable day by day. For...
SOFTWARE
DIY Photography

Did Oppo and Kodak launch a new smart phone or is it just a dressed up Find X3 Pro?

Rumours of a collaboration between Oppo and Kodak on a smart phone have been batted around for a while now. It’s not exactly a new concept, with many phone manufacturers teaming up with big camera names: Huawei and Leica, OnePlus and Hasselblad, Vivo and Zeiss to name but a few. Now it looks as though Oppo and Kodak have finally joined the camera-phone club, but is it exactly a new product or is it a rehash of an existing one?
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ross
MySanAntonio

Frustrated by Your Outdated Phone Plan? Get Ready for Smart Contracts.

As avid smartphone users, we depend on mobile providers to supply us with the network we need to use Facebook, stream shows on Netflix and send photos to our friends, no matter where we are. And yet most of us sign contracts with mobile providers that go unchanged for years, even with changed talking habits or less internet use — not to mention the hassle of updating a plan when traveling abroad. It’s one of those services that leave us wondering: Why, in 2021, isn’t there a better way to do this?
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Deals: mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker Lifetime Subscription, save 94%

We have a great deal on the mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, it is available for $199. mSpy is a parental control app that makes it possible to track your kid’s online activity remotely. Available for Android and iOS, mSpy provides parents with clear insights into their kids’ smartphone usage. This tracker usually views all incoming, outgoing, or deleted text messages, checks call history, tracks the GPS location of the device, and access Social Media sites. Keep tabs on their kid’s smartphone activities and prevent potential dangers online with this trusted mobile phone tracker.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

BeSmartee Announces an Integration with Black Knight’s Surefire CRM and Marketing Automation System to Offer Lenders an Enhanced Experience that Maximizes ROI

The integration will improve borrower satisfaction and optimize loan application conversion rates. BeSmartee, an award-winning fintech firm and developer of leading digital mortgage platforms, announced today an integration with Black Knight’s Surefire, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system for the mortgage industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Caller Id#Smartphone App#Martech Interview#Vp Of Marketing At
TechRadar

Two affordable Redmi phones tipped to launch in India soon

Xiaomi's affordable phones under the Redmi lineup are probably one of the key reasons behind its success. Most of the Redmi phones sell like hot cakes which is probably one of the key contributors in Xiaomi becoming the leading smartphone maker by volume. The company had launched a series of...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Digital Signage and Content Engagement Provider Acquired to Enhance Technology Stack

Nashville-based Uniguest acquires UCView to expand its solutions across its served industries. Leading digital engagement technology provider, Uniguest, announced today the acquisition of UCView, a market leader in engagement technology with a focus on digital signage and IPTV. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jake Loveless, CEO, Edgemesh. UCView will...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Smart Bidder Launches to bring AI-powered ASA Bidding to Marketers

Independent Apple Search Ads (ASA) data source and bidding engine will use rule-based and AI-driven dynamic bidding to help marketers bid faster than competitors and maximize ad spend ROI. Provides access to unique keyword scoring data not available anywhere else in the market and completely independent from Apple’s Search popularity...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Poco to launch a new budget phone under C-series next week

It is that time of the year when you have various brands updating their lineups and launching new products at the rate of knots. We aren’t even complaining about this because it is also the festive time when both Amazon and Flipkart are back with their annual festive sale – thus users get more options while buying their favourite gadget.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
martechseries.com

Anvil Launches Workflows to Automate Complex Webs of Paperwork

Workflows will put an end to high-friction paperwork and PDF processes for businesses of every size. Anvil, a paperwork automation platform, today launched Workflows, a no-code tool that helps companies remove the complexity and frustration from paperwork and endless PDFs. Anvil’s Workflows transform PDFs (or sets of PDFs) into digital webforms that streamline digital data collection, select the appropriate documents to complete, prepare those documents, request signatures, and finally share the completed, signed PDFs and data wherever they need to go – all from a single, secure link.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

AX Semantics Wins Gold for Best Business Technology Solution – AI and Machine Learning in the 2021 Stevie International Business Awards

Natural Language Generation market leader honored for outstanding achievement in AI and machine learning and its ability to help companies effortlessly create digital content at scale. AX Semantics, an AI-powered, natural language generation (NLG) leader, today announced the company has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Technology Solution...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Groups360 Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance as Part of Commitment to Customer Confidentiality & Data Protection Worldwide

Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and events, today announced that GroupSync™, the company’s cloud-based solution for meeting planners and suppliers has achieved SOC 2 compliance. This recognition represents the highest level of security and trust for service organizations and is especially critical in the meetings and events industry due to the vast amounts of data processed for group travel.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

RSG Media Launches RSG Media Metadata Management (R3M), A Standalone Product Information Management Tool Tailored to the Needs of Media & Entertainment

RSG Media enables entertainment brands to manage metadata in one place with the launch of R3M. RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Optimove Raises $75 Million to Deliver AI-Mapped Customer Journeys and Personalization at Scale

Summit Partners’ investment will fuel Optimove’s M&A strategy, hiring and go-to-market of its SaaS application for customer-led growth and retention. Optimove, a leader in CRM marketing, today announced a $75 million investment led by global growth investor Summit Partners. The financing will support continued investment in strategic hiring and M&A, expansion of the company’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing platform, and further acceleration of Optimove’s rapid growth. The company also announced the addition of Summit Partners’ Head of Europe, Han Sikkens, and Managing Director Steffan Peyer to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Okta Named to Inaugural StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List

Identity leader part of first official group supporting state and local government agencies with security modernization solutions. Okta, the leading independent identity provider, today announced it has been included in the first-ever StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List, a list of service providers whose products and solutions have obtained a StateRAMP security status of Active, In-Process, Pending, Ready, Provisional, or Authorized.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Infor Continues to Invest in Cloud-Based Event Management for Hospitality Industry

Infor Hospitality launches two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced a significant update to Infor Sales & Catering with two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Part of the Infor CloudSuite Hospitality suite of solutions, Infor Sales & Catering is one of the industry’s only platforms designed around the beginning-to-end stages of an event. This unique, process-driven lifecycle technology is customizable and designed to streamline processes for added productivity, building consistent business practices to improve data integrity, and eliminating errors to help reduce costs.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ProWire Obtains US Patent for Its Real-Time Streaming Technology

ProWire has been granted U.S. Patent 11,089,341, which covers its proprietary real-time streaming technology related to its CrowdFlex® product. Marketing Technology News: Dialpad Awarded 2021 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award. ProWire’s patented technology enables the streaming of real-time audio channels to fans at live events via their phone over...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy