Demandforce Launches Demandforce Phone, a Smart Phone System That Helps Save Time and Boost Front Office Productivity
Demandforce Phone integrates with the Demandforce software and management system to centralize voice, text, email, and video conferencing with patients and customers – all in one easy-to-use interface. Demandforce today announced the launch of Demandforce Phone to help medical practices and other businesses better connect with patients and customers using...martechseries.com
