CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Zoorassic Park Opens September 23 at Binder Park Zoo!

By Binder Park Zoo
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjae1_0c4M4ign00

The much-anticipated Zoorassic Park will open to the public this Thursday, September 23. After many months of renovation to the space they will inhabit, a herd of colorful, life-size dinosaur replicas will be on their marks at the zoo! Triceratops, spinosaurus, tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus and other strange and fascinating species stand ready to thrill zoo-goers. Paleontologists-in-training can dig for ancient fossils and velociraptor remains in several areas of Zoorassic Park. Other hands-on experiences include oversized puzzles that reveal unusual facts about dinosaurs and intrepid young explorers can climb on a prehistoric snake called titanoboa or pose with a trio of attacking allosauruses, too.

Why dinosaurs? Because they are mysterious and scary and utterly fascinating. Some were tiny and some were enormous – the weighed anywhere from three grams up to 90 tons! They were most unusual too; some had horns, flaps, frills, crescents, beaks and feathers. They flew in the air, roamed the land and swam in the water. They lived everywhere on earth (including Michigan!) between 165 and 177 million years ago and they existed for a long time. Dinosaurs were successful and adaptable and the story of how they lived and became extinct can tie the timeless fascination of that story to the message of modern day conservation. Binder Park Zoo’s mission to Connect. Inspire. Conserve. Connect people to nature. Inspire them to conserve. The zoo’s vision of turning apathy into empathy and compassion into action will serve as the baseline for learning opportunities through future programming in Zoorassic Park.

“Zoorassic Park becomes a natural place for hands-on activities, STEAM-based education programs and public events, it will spark imagination and deliver the message of conservation with a prehistoric point of view,” said Leslie Walsh, Manager of Marketing & Development, “and we’ll be launching fresh new programs centered around the theme of dinosaurs for families, students and educators too. Our goal is for Zoorassic Park to continue to evolve, change and continue to excite!”

Binder Park Zoo gratefully acknowledges generous support for the Zoorassic Park project from Lowe’s 100 Hometowns, Calhoun County Visitors Bureau, the Larry Inman Estate, Lowe’s of Battle Creek 0069 and River Town Painting & Construction.

Binder Park Zoo is open daily 10:00am-4:00pm through October 24. Regular admission to the zoo will include free entry to Zoorassic Park. Visit www.binderparkzoo.org [binderparkzoo.org] for more information about planning your next zoo visit. Go wild. Go often.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern

Miller Park Zoological Society holds Zoo Do 2021

It was night for celebrating. Miller Park Zoo is celebrating its 130th year of operation. The Zoo just broke ground for the Sullivan Rohrscheib Education Theater and in a few weeks there will be a ribbon cutting to open the new DeBrazza’s Monkey exhibit. Attendees enjoyed a steel drum serenade,...
TRAVEL
WDSU

Audubon announces phased reopening plan for zoo, aquarium, park

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Nature Institute announced Tuesday plans to reopen its facilities following closures due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida in two phases. The first phase begins Thursday with the reopening of Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. The second phase will include Audubon Zoo, Golf Club at Audubon Park, and Audubon Park Tennis opening on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, according to a news release issued by Audubon officials.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westsideseattle.com

Woodland Park Zoo’s tiny pudu has a name

World, meet Ande! Woodland Park Zoo’s 2-month-old Southern pudu, a male, officially has a name. While Ande may be one of the world’s smallest deer, he’s actually named after the second-highest mountain range in the world — the Andes Mountains! It’s also where pudu like Ande are native to. Ande...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lincoln Park Zoo Names Megan Ross as Next Leader

Lincoln Park Zoo has named its next president and CEO. Current zoo director Dr. Megan Ross, Ph.D., has been selected to lead the venerable institution when current president and CEO Kevin Bell steps down at the end of the year. “Dr. Ross is committed to the very highest standards of...
SCIENCE
We Are Iowa

Seal pup born at Blank Park Zoo needs a name

DES MOINES, Iowa — A seal pup born at the Blank Park Zoo more than a month ago still needs a name—so the zoo is asking for help. “The pup is curious like her father but also a little timid like her mother,” Travis Wickersham, area supervisor of carnivores and primates, said in a release. “Meru has been a great mom.”
DES MOINES, IA
Chicago Sun-Times

Lions, other big cats return to Lincoln Park Zoo

Lions and other big cats are returning to the Lincoln Park Zoo after a nearly two-year hiatus, and lovers of the apex predators will be able to see them in the zoo’s newly renovated state-of-the-art habitat. That habitat, named the Pepper Family Wildlife Center, will open its doors next month...
CHICAGO, IL
rochesterfirst.com

‘Zootopia’ from Heroes Brewing Co. benefits Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hero’s Brewing Company has a new beer, this one for the animals… Not for the animals to drink, but for supporting the Seneca Park Zoo. The new brew is called “Zootopia,” a dry hopped cream ale that comes in four different flavors: lemon, lime, and melon. From each 4-pack sold, $1 dollar will be donated to the Zoo to support their ongoing programs, such as their work to bring back animals who are on the verge of extinction.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inman Park#The Zoo#Earth#Intrepid#Binder Park Zoo#Connect#Marketing Development#The Larry Inman Estate#Battle Creek 0069
Chicago Parents

Lions Return to Lincoln Park Zoo with New Pepper Family Wildlife Center

If your family has missed seeing big cats at Lincoln Park Zoo, then you’ll be ready for their return this fall after a two-year hiatus. Pepper Family Wildlife Center opens to the public on Oct. 14 with four lions, one male and three females, two red pandas, two Canada lynx and two snow leopards. Zoo attendees can explore the renovated savannah-style space, including a gift shop and gallery with public seating.
CHICAGO, IL
WOOD

See dinosaurs at Binder Park Zoo starting Thursday

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, Binder Park Zoo will launch its new exhibit featuring life-size models of dinosaurs. The goal of Zoorassic Park is to teach zoogoers about the extinction of the dinosaurs and tie that to modern-day conservation and the preservation of current species. Visitors to the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
KCCI.com

COVID-19 inoculations begin for Blank Park Zoo animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is ready to begin inoculating high-risk animals against COVID-19. So far, the animals at the Blank Park Zoo have remained COVID-19-free, and the zoo wants it to stay that way. “Animals are susceptible to COVID like humans,” said Zoo spokesperson Ryan Bickel.
DES MOINES, IA
Grosse Pointe News

Park dog park opens at last

GROSSE POINTE PARK — It was a happy day for cooped-up pups in the Park Thursday, Sept. 16, when they finally got their own space to roam and jump and play with the opening of the new Patterson Park dog park. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Craig said within the week, more than 100 passes have been sold.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
tucson.com

Photos: Oldest giraffe at Reid Park Zoo dies at age 32

Denver, the oldest giraffe in Reid Park Zoo history, was humanely euthanized on Thursday, September 23 due to declining health. At 32-years-old, Denver was the second oldest giraffe in her Species Survival Plan. The normal life expectancy is for the species is 20 years.
ANIMALS
wdwinfo.com

Early Park Entry Soft Openings Begin September 26th

Guests staying for the 50th anniversary at participating hotels on Walt Disney World property will have the chance to try out Early Theme Park Entry during a phase of soft opening. Early Theme Park Entry will begin soft openings on September 26th for guests staying at was is being listed...
TRAVEL
Taunton Gazette

Where is Ruth? Buttonwood Park Zoo gives update on aging Asian elephant

NEW BEDFORD — Wondering where one of Buttonwood Park Zoo's elephants is these days?. Visitors to Buttonwood Park Zoo may have noticed that Ruth, a 63-year-old female Asian elephant who has called the Zoo home since 1986, has not been as visible in the outdoor elephant habitat lately. Ruth has been spending much of her time convalescing inside her sand-floor barn, as she undergoes treatment for an age-related foot issue, according to a press release.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Seneca Park Zoo needs your help to name their new snow leopard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​County Executive Adam Bello and the Seneca Park Zoo are asking for your help in naming their new 5-month-old snow leopard. An online poll is up and running for you to cast your vote for your favorite name. You can choose from one of the three finalists,...
ROCHESTER, NY
wevv.com

Tickets Available Online for Mesker Park Zoo's 2021 'Boo at the Zoo'

Tickets are on sale now for Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden's 2021 "Boo at the Zoo" event, but there are a few COVID-19 precautions being taken that families may want to keep in mind. The zoo says that due to the virus, tickets will not be available at the...
TRAVEL
WKMI

Binder Park rolls 4 events into Cheetah Choktoberfest-Uncorked

Mash-ups are popular on YouTube. Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek has taken the concept and done it with four of their popular events and rolled them into one. This Saturday, October 2nd, those four events are now a two-parter. In the morning, beginning at 9 am, it's the Cheetah Chase 5K. You can either run or walk through the course that winds through the zoo, past the new Zoorassic Park, the kangaroos, the giraffes, and, yes, the cheetahs.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy