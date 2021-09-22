Preventing identity theft

Identity Theft – On Sept. 20, 2021 at 3:34 p.m., this incident occurred as the Victim was notified via email that an unknown Actor(s) made a fraudulent unemployment compensation claim in his name, using his personal information (name, date of birth, SSN, etc.). According to the Victim, he received no financial loss due to this incident. The Victim was advised to file an Identity Theft report through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industries as required. The Victim was further advised to obtain a copy of his credit report as well as a record of his bank accounts to determine if there were any discrepancies. On Sept. 20, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., all information regarding this incident was forwarded to Agent Syreeta Scott of the U.S. Office of Inspector General – Department of Labor via email. The Victim was a 24 year old Lebanon man. The stolen property included Personal Identity Information (PII).

