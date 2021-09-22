CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Preventing identity theft

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentity theft can happen to anyone at anytime. A new report found two thirds of people will experience life-changing digital abuse. Here's how to protect yourself online.

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

SMCSO Seeking Identity For Theft Suspect At 7-Eleven In Charlotte Hall

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm, the victim left a black leather bi-fold wallet on the counter of the 7-Eleven convenience store in Charlotte Hall after making a purchase. The suspect, who was the next customer in line, picked the wallet up and put it in his pocket. The wallet contained the victim's driver's license, insurance cards and cash.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Herald Democrat

Denison woman gets federal time for identity theft

A Denison woman has been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Lydia Henslee, 29, pleaded guilty on March 25 to conspiring to possess and use means of identification in connection with various offenses and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison recently by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.
DENISON, TX
News On 6

Woman Indicted On Charges Of Identity Theft, Mail Fraud

A Tulsa woman is accused of stealing from a 93-year-old woman. Wednesday, the victim's family spoke out about the frustrations they've dealt with to clear up the fraudulent charges. Prosecutors said Britney Hays re-routed people's mail then used their identities to set up fake credit cards and bank accounts. Hays...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft
WWLP 22News

Westfield Police: Woman allegedly involved in identity theft case

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are looking for the identity of a woman related to a case the department is working on. Police believe the suspect in the photo below is connected to an identity theft case where she took a package. If you have any information on her...
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Dominican national pleads guilty to identity theft and government fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman facing charges related to identity theft and government fraud was in federal court Monday. According to a news release by the Department of Justice, Andrea Perez, 48, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Springfield in connection with using another individual’s identity to fraudulently obtain government benefits.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man, 19, charged with 236 counts of identity theft

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A 19-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with identity theft involving hundreds of victims. Tymel Terrell-Bolding is facing more than 230 counts of identity theft. He reportedly had other people's credit card numbers stored on his cell phone and allegedly used those numbers to order food from restaurants.
BETHLEHEM, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Man charged with DUI, identity theft, more after parking lot incident

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A man was arrested after a Sunday incident in a Columbus parking lot. On Sunday night, Columbus Police officers say, Corey Wentz allegedly pulled out of the parking lot of Victorian Inn, colliding with another vehicle on 23 Street. Officers on scene noted that Wentz appeared to...
COLUMBUS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Identity Thefts

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Sandycreek Township. Franklin-based State Police say on September 15, a known 56-year-old male victim from Franklin was informed his information was used in an...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother, daughter behind bars in identity theft investigation

A Mississippi mother and daughter are both behind bars after the daughter reportedly tried to hide her mother when deputies came to serve a warrant for the mother’s arrest. An investigation into identity theft resulted in the arrest of Jerica Ann Davis, 41, of Booneville, who has been charged with uttering forgery, according to a news release from Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

James Reedy sentenced for Identity Theft and Failure to Appear

BAKER CITY – (Release by the Baker County District Attorney) On September 16, 2021, James Reedy, 55, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Shirtcliff to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections for a period of 55 months. Mr. Reedy pleaded guilty to three counts of Identity Theft and one count of Failure to Appear. The financial crimes occurred when Reedy used other individual’s credit cards at several different businesses in Baker City. Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Spaulding represented the District Attorney’s Office. The cases were investigated by officers from the Baker City Police Department.
BAKER CITY, OR
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Midas holding event to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Earlier this year, FOX 10 reported on thieves stealing several catalytic converters from vans belonging to the YMCA. Since then, more thefts have been reported around the Valley. So how can you help make your vehicle less of a target for thieves? A Mesa Midas auto shop is partnering with police to hold an event to prevent catalytic converter thefts. FOX 10's Desiree has the details.
MESA, AZ
Quad Cities Onlines

Aledo man arrested on charges of identity theft

An Aledo man was arrested Monday on a warrant for aggravated identity theft, identity theft and theft. Darrin C. Clawson, 48, is being held in Mercer County Jail on a $25,000 (10%) bond. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. The case includes one victim that is over 60 years old...
ALEDO, IL
Wiscnews.com

Sparta man faces 10 felony counts including identity theft

Portage Police arrested a man linked to two cases of identity theft using credit cards. David L. Booth Jr., 29, Sparta, remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail after being taken into custody on Sept. 13. He allegedly admitted to entering as many as eight cars at a Portage gas station.
PORTAGE, WI
WBOY

AAA helping prevent car theft in Bridgeport with VIN etching

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The American Automobile Association is helping car owners make their investments less attractive to thieves and illegal parts dealers. AAA team members permanently applied vehicle identification numbers to all pieces of glass on cars this morning in Bridgeport. The free service etches VIN numbers into the glass, forcing thieves and chops shops to replace the expensive pieces before reselling cars on the black market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
crimewatchpa.com

Theft by Deception.

West Shore Regional Police currently has an active arrest warrant for Fred Matthew FINK for home improvement fraud and theft by deception. FINK is believed to be in the Harrisburg City area. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676. All site...
HARRISBURG, PA
lootpress.com

Woman on trial for identity theft found not guilty

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 22, a Raleigh County jury returned a verdict of not guilty in the trial of a woman who had been accused of Identity Theft. The trial began on Monday, and closing arguments were given Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Public Defender Ben Olsen detailed the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lebtown.com

Blotter: Fatal accident, thefts, identity thefts, DUIs

Identity Theft – On Sept. 20, 2021 at 3:34 p.m., this incident occurred as the Victim was notified via email that an unknown Actor(s) made a fraudulent unemployment compensation claim in his name, using his personal information (name, date of birth, SSN, etc.). According to the Victim, he received no financial loss due to this incident. The Victim was advised to file an Identity Theft report through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industries as required. The Victim was further advised to obtain a copy of his credit report as well as a record of his bank accounts to determine if there were any discrepancies. On Sept. 20, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., all information regarding this incident was forwarded to Agent Syreeta Scott of the U.S. Office of Inspector General – Department of Labor via email. The Victim was a 24 year old Lebanon man. The stolen property included Personal Identity Information (PII).
LEBANON, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Stop identity thieves

From widespread cyber-attacks to fraud emails and texts. The web has many ways to grab what they need from you. Seventy-nine percent of internet users feel they have completely lost control over their personal data.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kttn.com

Patrol reports the arrest of two on identity theft and drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Norfolk, Nebraska residents were arrested early Sunday morning in DeKalb County. Forty-two-year-old Cheri Courter and 37-year-old Eric Glinsmann were accused of felony trafficking in stolen identities and possession of methamphetamine. Each person is also accused of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and not wearing a seat belt.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy