CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

“Indie Rappers” Celebrates Anniversary

By Karen Ponzio
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUMHm_0c4M4Xvg00

Tuesday night at Cafe Nine found a wealth of friends, fans and fellow hip hop artists from all over the state joining Sketch tha Cataclysm to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his seminal album Indie Rappers Do It For Gas Money Volume 2.

Frequent collaborator DJ Mo Niklz got the crowd warmed up spinning rap and hip hop classics while video clips played on the screen covering the back of the Cafe Nine stage before Sketch made his way up to thank everyone for coming to the anniversary show and “shenanigans party.”

The first set included rapper/producer Mandy Moorehol, backed by Skobiewon on sounds. Moorehol rapped with voice effects, but his lyrics shone through, including the lines “the only reason I got the vaccine was to psychoanalyze my fever dreams.” After a couple of songs, he thanked the crowd for “coming out and listening to my nonsense” before Sketch joined him onstage for a few of their collaborations, including “Dead Recon” from their 2020 release Hella Kafkaesque Vol. 1&2. The three collaborators were clearly having a good time and brought the audience along with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9URR_0c4M4Xvg00

The next set began with Sketch, fresh from a wardrobe change, introducing his first special guest, New Haven’s own Old Self, who he said was “a very good friend of mine.” After delighting the audience with his words, Old Self told everyone “Let’s be grateful to be here tonight. Tip the bartender. Give Paul extra money.” Many laughed but also cheered in agreement. Bridgeport’s Chef the Chef, another good friend of Sketch’s, came to the stage for a few songs, one in which he inserted the lyrics “Sketch the fucking Cataclysm’s been a fucking legend,” which also garnered cheers from the crowd.

Sketch came back to the stage for another set with Mo Niklz, who had also accompanied Old Self and Chef. He announced that some of the songs he would be performing during this set were from a new EP The 50x50s — his project with Deto-22 — would be releasing in the next few months. He also added in crowd favorite “The Sound,” from the Sharing is Caring EP which found Sketch coming off the stage to the floor and taking advantage of the song’s highly danceable beat. Many in the audience joined along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugGxg_0c4M4Xvg00

More recent releases by The 50x50s, including “Kolsch” and “Red Eye,” also found Sketch jumping off the stage and adding a dance to the proceedings. Deto-22 himself joined Sketch on stage via video on the screen behind him.

The final set began with the Hartford-based group AQMNI, who Sketch introduced as “one of my favorite groups in CT,” noting that they were “two incredible young gentlemen” and “amazing human beings.” CrissB.amazing and Ty-HookZ raised the energy of the room multiple levels as they tore through a 10-song set that got the crowd fired up, moving, and cheering along to songs like “Courage” and “I Do What I Want.”

“I need you to feel my energy,” said Ty-HookZ. That was more than easily accomplished.

Sketch took the stage one last time after one more outfit change to share a selection of tunes from the album being celebrated, including “Re-Introductions Aren’t Necessary But Fuck It,” “Kidney Stones,” and “If (The Possibilities),” letting the combined poetics and energy of their lyrics shine through with each performance as if they were fresh and new. Sketch was joined on vocals by Expertiz and guitar by William Vega for “Get Over You,” adding another level to another of this album’s classics.

Before he played one more song, Sketch took a few moments to offer his love and gratitude to everyone for coming to his “weird idea for a show,” shouting out the “members of the hip hop community that came out and rocked with me and Mo Niklz.”

“It was a very tough year last year. This was becoming another home to me and then everything shut down,” he added about Cafe Nine. He also talked about the history of the album being celebrated.

“I decided after I did that album that I was not gonna stop. I don’t care what happens. I’m never gonna stop.”

He played one more song from the album — “Love Poems to My Impending Poverty” — and dedicated it “to the fact that I gotta go to work at six in the morning tomorrow.” Its words cut just a little bit closer than ever before: “Tonight, I pray that I’ll be able to pay my bills or find a way ‘cause I can’t think of a better way to throw my life away.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Art Exhibit Opens Doors

The collage on the walls of the bookstore is a riot of changing shapes, swimming text, faces melting in and out of form, like water in a stream. Around the collage, a series of faces, offering expressions that are both confident and challenging. They invite you in, but with an edge. You may be tested. You may be challenged. But you will be accepted. On one of the paintings is a statement hovering somewhere between a mandate and a mantra: “Be heard.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Black Haven Film Festival Returns

Last year’s inaugural live event, set for November 2020, was moved entirely online due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year the festival was able to hold a live event at 200 Dixwell Ave. that allowed patrons to sit in their cars or in reserved seats outside and safely distanced. The festival also offered a virtual option. Whatever the viewer chose, they would see the same show.
FESTIVAL
New Haven Independent

Artists Reflect The Pandemic Back

At first glance, Mary Lesser’s painting is playful, almost festive, the earth a bright orange, the characters frolicking on the slope a cotton-candy pink. But then it becomes clear that the house at the top of that hill is the White House, and the sky is black, and suddenly the whole painting inverts itself. Is it a frolic or a frenzy? A rampage? Once established, that sense of ominousness can’t be shaken — which is just how Lesser wants it.
VISUAL ART
New Haven Independent

Mandingo Ambassadors Bring Guinea To Hamden

Seated on the Best Video deck Sunday evening, Mamady Kouyate reached behind him to trigger a tight, intricate loop of drums and synthesized backup. The loops offered harmonic and rhythmic structure, but no sway. That was the humans’ job. Ousmane Kouyate on rhythm guitar and Jocelyn Pleasant on djembe breathed velocity and relaxation into the music, falling in with the programmed elements and bringing them all to life. Now Mamady stood up, and in the light of the setting sun, brought cascades of keening notes, intricate rhythmic figures, idea after idea, speaking of aching joy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Haven Independent

With New Album, New Haven Improvisers Collective Is Back In Action

Bob Gorry starts “Javelina.” from GoBruCcio — the latest release from the New Haven Improvisers Collective — with a statement from his guitar that’s somewhere between the blues, punk, and free jazz. Pete Riccio on drums finds his way in fast, suggesting a hip-swinging groove that Pete Brunelli on bass catches at once. Within a minute the trio are off and building momentum, making their improvisation into a lurching dance that, a minute later, they’re already taking apart, moving into another set of rhythmic and harmonic ideas.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Music Shakes The Rafters

Rachael Sage flashed the audience at Never Ending Books a wide smile. “What a revelation to be here performing for human beings in person,” she said. Like several other recent touring musicians visiting New Haven recently, Sage remarked that this was among the first times she had performed live for people, after months and months of livestreaming.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Kallos Finds The Sound For The Times

Without warning, pianist Min Young Kang laid into the keys to declare the opening figure to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G minor. The players in the Ulysses Quartet — sharing the stage with her at First Presbyterian Church on Whitney Avenue Tuesday evening — followed with choral declarations of their own. Ideas flowed one into the other from there, passed from instrument to instrument until it all came together in a sweeping, heroic theme that fell into an aching fugue.
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Two Artists Find Inspiration In Isolation

It’s a seaside pavilion, framing an island off the Connecticut coast. But the way the image is cast, it doesn’t allow for simple idyll. It’s peaceful, sure, but also lonely. There’s the tranquility of isolation, but also a sense of insecurity. It is, said photographer Marjorie Gillette Wolfe, “evocative of what I went through” during the depths of the Covid-19 shutdown, as she found herself alone and outside in “protective spaces, but in another sense, not protective at all.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy