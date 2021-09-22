CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screen Media Buys ‘Black Friday’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Nothing is scarier than holiday shoppers in search of a deal.

In that spirit, Screen Media has acquired “ Black Friday ,” an alien invasion holiday horror film ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week.

Directed by Casey Tebo (“Happy Birthday”) and written by Andy Greskoviak, “Black Friday” stars Bruce Campbell of “Evil Dead” fame, along with Devon Sawa (“Final Destination”), Ivana Baquero (“Pan’s Labyrinth”), Ryan Lee (“Goosebumps”) and Michael Jai White (“Spawn”). The film is produced by Warner Davis and executive produced by Greskoviak through his company MFW Manufacturing. Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in November.

Here’s the official log-line: “On the busiest shopping night of the year, a group of disgruntled toy store employees must defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers when a mysterious alien parasite turns them into monstrous creatures hell-bent on a murderous rampage.”

“When Andy sent me this script, it was such a blast!” said Tebo. “It reminded me of some of my favorite holiday horror movies like ‘Gremlins’ or ‘Krampus.’ I could see myself running to a midnight showing to see this with other horror fans, and at the same time, I could see my kids watching it at a sleepover with their friends. It’s imaginative, original, scary, fun, and the right bit of ridiculous — and that’s all the things I want to see in a movie!”

“With elevated thrills, a stellar ensemble cast, and undeniable entertainment value, ‘Black Friday’ is the kind of original content that Screen Media aspires to bring to our audiences. We can’t wait to unleash this clever horror film, just in time for its namesake holiday,” said Screen Media in a statement.

Screen Media’s Seth Needle, executive VP of global acquisitions and co-productions, and Logan Taylor, manager of global acquisitions and co-productions, negotiated the deal with Jay Cohen at the Gersh Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Screen Media’s recent releases include “Best Sellers” starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine; “Naked Singularity” starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, and the Nicolas Cage cult hit “Willy’s Wonderland.”
























