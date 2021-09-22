CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona, Lanai Makai by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 03:11:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Lanai Makai; Lanai Mauka; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; Olomana; South Big Island; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER LEEWARD AREAS OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND THE BIG ISLAND .Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity levels will produce critical fire weather conditions today. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD AREAS OF KAUAI OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND THE BIG ISLAND * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and the Big Island. * WIND...East to northeast trade winds 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. * HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

