The Public Pulse: Nebraska, let's look to our positives; Redrawing the Gretna district

Re: “Nebraska Expats point to brain drain problem” by Will Grove (More Commentary, Sept. 19):. All my life I have been reading articles and hearing speeches about what is wrong with Nebraska and why it experiences a “brain drain” of young people. While the brain drain is something we should be concerned with, I think it is part of a longstanding inferiority complex this state has. Young people in small Nebraska towns, for example, often feel they are limited in their career and life aspirations, and lack mentors and support networks to tell them otherwise. Ironically, people who have migrated to Nebraska from places as diverse as the U.K. and California to start businesses or join a corporation are often surprised at all that Nebraska has to offer. In my world travels, I invariably encounter people who are either from Nebraska or want to go there. Indeed, I have an Italian friend who lives on the Italian Riviera whose dream it is to live in Nebraska.