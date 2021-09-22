CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

The Public Pulse: Nebraska, let's look to our positives; Redrawing the Gretna district

Omaha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: “Nebraska Expats point to brain drain problem” by Will Grove (More Commentary, Sept. 19):. All my life I have been reading articles and hearing speeches about what is wrong with Nebraska and why it experiences a “brain drain” of young people. While the brain drain is something we should be concerned with, I think it is part of a longstanding inferiority complex this state has. Young people in small Nebraska towns, for example, often feel they are limited in their career and life aspirations, and lack mentors and support networks to tell them otherwise. Ironically, people who have migrated to Nebraska from places as diverse as the U.K. and California to start businesses or join a corporation are often surprised at all that Nebraska has to offer. In my world travels, I invariably encounter people who are either from Nebraska or want to go there. Indeed, I have an Italian friend who lives on the Italian Riviera whose dream it is to live in Nebraska.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Gretna, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Mike Boyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy