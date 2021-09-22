CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinton, WV

Hurshel Cales

By WV Daily News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtKGO_0c4M33Wu00

CALES

Our precious Hurshel Cales went to Heaven on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Hurshel was the son of the late Berthel “Bud” Cales. He was also preceded in death by a baby in 1997 and his beloved furbaby, Goldie, in 2013.

Hurshel was a resident of Talcott for 15 years.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 25 years, Sandra; three step-children that he adored, Misty “Tate” Martin, Kenny Simmons II, and Jamie Simmons; two grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Austin and Savannah Martin; his furbaby, “Cuddles”, that was Daddy’s girl; and many friends that were very special to him.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern WV for the love and care for Hurshel.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

The post Hurshel Cales appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hinton News

William “Bill” Sorg

SORG William “Bill” Sorg, 81, passed away peacefully August 23rd, 2021 following a long illness. Bill was born December 10th 1939 to Elmer Earl and Manilla Stone Sorg of Ashland, KY. He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Jo Ann Pergrem; brother-in-law, Nard Pergrem; and niece, Dayna Pergrem Foster. Bill graduated high school […] The post William “Bill” Sorg appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
211
Followers
175
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy