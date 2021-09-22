CALES

Our precious Hurshel Cales went to Heaven on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Hurshel was the son of the late Berthel “Bud” Cales. He was also preceded in death by a baby in 1997 and his beloved furbaby, Goldie, in 2013.

Hurshel was a resident of Talcott for 15 years.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 25 years, Sandra; three step-children that he adored, Misty “Tate” Martin, Kenny Simmons II, and Jamie Simmons; two grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Austin and Savannah Martin; his furbaby, “Cuddles”, that was Daddy’s girl; and many friends that were very special to him.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern WV for the love and care for Hurshel.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

