Marshfield, MA

LETTERS: From the artist behind the new murals at Arthur and Pat's

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince there have been so many questions about the old Arthur and Pat's, let me fill you in a little bit on how it started, how it's going and where it could go next. First, let me tackle some FAQs from the last few weeks. No, I don't own it. No, I don't know when it will be torn down - If I had to guess, I'd say several years due to the complicated back story (maybe something for the Mariner to report on) and as for the most asked question; "Why are you doing this?" The simple answer is, I thought it would be cool.

