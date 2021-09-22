CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash on Roper Mountain Rd.

By Anisa Snipes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver hospitalized following a crash in Greenville County on Sunday has passed away, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver was heading east on Roper Mountain Road when they traveled left of the center line, overcorrected, and lost control. The driver then went off the right side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a ditch. The car overturned and hit a utility pole.

