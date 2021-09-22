MANSFIELD

Ruth A. Lilly Mansfield, 80, of Leatherwood Road, Nimitz went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital following a long illness.

Born August 13, 1941 at Hinton, she was a daughter of the late Cecil D. and Margie Meadows Lilly.

Ruth was a member of the Leatherwood Baptist Church. She was a faithful Christian and devoted her entire life to God. Ruth retired from Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was an avid WVU fan who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and furbabies. Ruth was loved by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Pee Wee” Mansfield; four brothers, Raymond, Charles, Robert, and Donald Lilly; and one sister, Mary Lilly Mansfield.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, David Mansfield, Scott Mansfield and wife, Michelle, and Mark Mansfield and wife, Brenda; six grandchildren, Garrick Mansfield and wife, Brittani, Dakota, Daniel, Devin, Drew and Hannah Mansfield; one brother, Richard Lilly; several special nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly; two sisters-in-law, Becky Lilly and Jo Ann Lilly; and furbabies, Marley, Biscuit, Tucker, and Eddie.

Funeral services were 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastor Dallas Peyton officiating. Burial followed in the Lilly-Crews Cemetery. Friends could call from 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral parlors. Grandchildren served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

The post Ruth A. Lilly Mansfield appeared first on The Hinton News .