Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are gearing up for an intense week, with votes expected on government funding, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the tough choices Democrats will need to make if they want to pass the critical pieces of legislation.

