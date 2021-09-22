BENGEY

Alice Bengey, 95, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 5, 1926 in Alderson, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Stella Tabor Smith. Alice was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hinton. She was the former owner of The Diner, worked at Davis Department Store, and retired from the Summers County Board of Education, where she had worked as a teachers aide.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bengey; a stepson, Bobby Bengey; a brother, Ralph Smith; and a sister, Dorothy Shields.

Those left to cherish her memory include: daughters, Libby Goins of Alderson, WV and Nannie Miller (Mike) of Jumping Branch, WV; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Stephenie Shirley (Mark) of Chesapeake, VA (Connor and Luke) Allison Bivens (Ryan) of Charles Town, WV (Logan, Jaxson, and Macen) Mike Miller (Julie) of Princeton, WV (Olivia and Easton) Jesse Miller (Sheila) of Fayetteville, NC (Royal) Robert Bengey (Linda) of Hilldale, WV (Anastasia and daughter, Alessiah), and Joe Bengey of Hilldale, WV.

A private service will be held by Pastor Jeff Canterbury at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Summers County Council on Aging, 120 2nd Avenue, Hinton, WV.

The family would like to sincerely thank Alisa Lane, Hospice of Southern WV, and her granddaughters; Stephenie Shirley; and Allison Bivens for their care and compassion.

