Bellevue Man Pleads Guilty to Drug, Gun and Porn Charges

SEATTLE (AP) — A 29-year-old Bellevue man pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal felonies that carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years, prosecutors said. Steve Godina Ochoa was arrested in February 2020 after a 13-year-old runaway told counselors that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her. When Bellevue police investigated the claims, they found methamphetamine, heroin and firearms in his vehicle.