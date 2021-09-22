CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Edward Ayres

AYRES

Thomas Edward Ayres, 71, of Myrtle Beach earned eternal peace on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Born November 12, 1949 in Hinton, WV, he was the son of the late Inez Bargeheiser and Edward B. Ayres. Tom grew up in Summers County, WV and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served honorably in Vietnam. He worked as a coal miner, holding many positions, including that of safety director.

He was an entrepreneur with many successful business ventures which included building and construction, along with being the owner and operator of Accu Lanes in Crab Orchard, WV for just under two decades. He served on the board of the Crab Orchard Public Service District.

Tom lived his later years in Myrtle Beach, SC, where he pursued his passions of antiquing and crafts, becoming particularly skilled in stained glass.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen A. Ayres; his son, Michael Shane Ayres; and one sister, Judith A. Arthur.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved daughter, Jaime Dawn Ayres of Myrtle Beach and his granddog, Charro; two sisters, Lucinda Ayres and Patricia Worles; nine nieces and nephews, Tim Worles, Parrish Worles, Robin Pack, Todd Arthur, Katrina Crook, Christina McDaniel, Scott Davis, Tony Davis; along with several great-nieces and -nephews.

Services will be arranged at a later date to be held in southern West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting cremationservicesdirect.com.

Information submitted by Cremation Services Direct, LLC of Myrtle Beach, SC.

