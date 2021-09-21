CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De León jumps into Los Angeles mayoral race

By Jeremy B. White
“I’m running for mayor to take on our biggest challenges,” LA Council member Kevin de León said in a campaign launch video that stressed tackling the city’s homelessness crisis while highlighting his Latino roots as the son of an immigrant mother. AP Photo/Ben Margot

OAKLAND — Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León has jumped into the increasingly crowded race to become LA’s next mayor.

“I’m running for mayor to take on our biggest challenges,” de León said in a campaign launch video that stressed tackling the city’s homelessness crisis while highlighting his Latino roots as the son of an immigrant mother.

California’s largest city is poised to get a new leader after President Joe Biden tapped Mayor Eric Garcetti to become ambassador to India. While Garcetti’s confirmation hearings haven’t yet begun, candidates in the heavily Democratic city are already jostling for advantage ahead of elections scheduled for next year.

De León is a well-known figure in California politics. He served as president pro tempore of the California State Senate, shepherding through landmark environmental legislation. In 2018, he channeled progressive discontent to challenge Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein , securing the California Democratic Party’s endorsement but falling fall short in the election.

Now he wades into a field that already features Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and City Council member Joe Buscaino. Some potential candidates are off the board as both City Council President Nury Martinez and City Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas have announced they will not seek the office.

But one election-changing candidate has not yet announced a decision: Rep. Karen Bass .

The Democratic congresswoman has said she is considering a run at the urging of local Democratic activists, and she would be a formidable contender if she runs. A recent internal poll suggested she would immediately become the frontrunner, and Ridley-Thomas — a Bass ally — told the Los Angeles Times that Bass’ entry “would send terror through the ranks” of other candidates.

“I have been overwhelmed and humbled by people pushing for me to do this, and I will say that I am seriously considering it,” Bass told KPCC last month.

