CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Gandolfini Can’t Believe His Dad Played Tony Soprano for 9 Years: ‘I’m Exhausted After Three Months’

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Michael Gandolfini has previously spoken about never watching “The Sopranos” until he was cast as young Tony Soprano in the upcoming prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark.” In a new interview with The New York Times , the actor shared that he had an unexpected reaction to watching the Emmy-winning HBO drama series for the first time: Being James Gandolfini ’s son would not help him become Tony Soprano.

“Maybe I could know how to play my dad,” Michael said, “but I don’t know how to play Tony. I have to create my own Tony from my life and still play the things that made him Tony.”

As The New York Times reports: “Michael was utterly fascinated with the multifaceted Tony — ‘a character who will cry, become angry at himself that he’s crying and then laugh at himself all in one scene,’ he said. Gandolfini was determined to assimilate the physical quirks and tics that he saw in his father’s performance: Tony’s lumbering walk and hunched posture; the way he bit his lip when he smiled and clenched his fists in his therapy sessions.”

“The pressure is real,” Michael said about taking on his father’s most iconic role. “There’s fear. But the second layer, that a lot of people don’t think about, which was actually harder, is to play Tony Soprano…not only was it the feeling of my dad — it was like, Tony Soprano is a [expletive] hard character.”

Michael walked away from the movie with pride for his father. “He so was not Tony,” the actor told The Times . “The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I’m exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?”

Michael stars in “Many Saints” as a younger version of the famous Tony Soprano, who in the movie is an idealistic teenager whose world view is shaped by his relationship to his mafioso uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). Warner Bros. is opening “The Many Saints of Newark” in theaters October 1. The movie will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max for 31 days beginning the same as its theatrical release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Sopranos fans remember James Gandolfini on his 60th birthday

Sopranos fans have been remembering actor James Gandolfini on what would have been his 60th birthday. Ganolfini played Tony Soprano in the much loved hit HBO show which ran for six seasons. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 51. HBO shared a picture of Gandolfini with a...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming ‘The Sopranos,’ They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn’t Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
James Gandolfini
CNN

'The Many Saints of Newark' is more than a 'Sopranos' origin story

(CNN) — Fourteen years after "The Sopranos" ended in much-debated fashion, "The Many Saints of Newark" reopens that universe, wisely going back decades before those events. Yet what sounds like a Tony Soprano origin story really focuses on other characters, in a richly detailed movie filled with enough new material and callbacks to accommodate a limited series, which might have been the more interesting approach.
MOVIES
Esquire

The Making of Michael Gandolfini

It was late July, and Michael Gandolfini was strapped into a funfair ride on New Jersey’s Seaside Heights boardwalk, the same stretch of creaking rollercoasters and cheesesteak stands he’d been visiting since he was a little kid. The 22-year-old dangled in suspense as the machine cranked him a few metres off the ground, gearing up to fling him skywards. But then an “uncomfortable” feeling suddenly flooded his body. Someone was shouting at him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#The New York Times#Hbo#The Times
CinemaBlend

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After more than 14 years, fans of HBO’s The Sopranos will finally be able to dive back into David Chase’s mafia-filled world through The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the film primarily focuses on new characters, but it also features a number of familiar faces from the original series, including the one and only Tony Soprano. However, this incarnation of the character is much younger and played by Michael Gandolfini, who’s taking over for his late father, James Gandolfini. As you can imagine the up-and-coming actor did a lot to prepare for the role, and there was one aspect of the process that made him particularly “concerned.”
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Michael Gandolfini and Jon Bernthal talk about new ‘Sopranos’ prequel

“The Many Saints of Newark,” a new film, shows the roots of Tony Soprano, played in the prequel by Michael Gandolfini, son of late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini. He joins TODAY along with Jon Bernthal, who plays Tony’s father. “It’s just about being the best actor that I could be,” Michael says. “It was a beautiful thing to be sort of part of his process,” Bernthal says.Sept. 22, 2021.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Amomama

James Brown’s Body Met a Tragic Fate & Was Relocated 14 Times after His Death in 2006 - Here’s What Happened

James Brown had a long-lasting and successful career but met his end in 2006 at 73. However, the events after his demise left a sour taste in the mouth. James Brown was a man of extraordinary talents. He could sing, dance, produce music, and was a bandleader. His exploits led him to be called various nicknames, including "Godfather of Soul," "Mr. Dynamite," and "Soul Brother No. 1."
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy