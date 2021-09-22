CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Rinder’s French Bulldog passes wind on TV show and leaves audience in hysterics

By Bethan Shufflebotham
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48M1UA_0c4LxkJe00

Judge Robert Rinder’s French bulldog, Rocco, was in the doghouse after passing wind in the courtroom - but the audience found it hilarious.

The celebrity judge was hearing a case which saw Layla bring her friend, Louise, to court to claim money owed for a chihuahua she sold to her.

Louise had agreed to pay £1,500 for Rolo the chihuahua, but failed to do so, resulting in a breakdown in the friendship.

They appeared in Judge Rinder's courtroom on the show on Monday, where the case was outlined.

The puppy had been a gift to Layla from her boyfriend, James, but after realising the amount of time and attention the pup needed, alongside caring for a newborn, she decided to rehome him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMTRD_0c4LxkJe00
Judge Robert Rinder with his French Bulldog Rocco on the show ( Image: ITV)

The 43-year-old said: “People who don’t have dogs might not really understand it, but when you’ve emotionally bonded with an animal and you decide that it’s not working, to let them go, what’s that like?”

Layla described it like giving up a child and was determined to find him a home he deserved, selling him to friend Louise for £1,500.

Judge Rinder was introduced to Rolo and gave him a cuddle, saying: “I can see why you fell in love. He’s charming, he doesn’t answer back, he’s always affectionate and I suspect he’s more rational than most partners.”

He went on to ask if his French bulldog Rocco could offer his opinion on the chihuahua, and had a member of the team bring his pet from his chambers into the courtroom.

As Judge Rinder bent down to pull Rocco onto his lap, he exclaimed: “Oh dear, he’s just farted terribly.”

The comment sent the audience into a fit of giggles as he added: “It’s where I get it from, I can smell a liar like a fart in a kennel.”

He went on to explain that he oversees numerous court cases which include dogs, which are classed as property in law.

He said: “The idea that anyone who owns a pet and is a good pet owner feels about their dog as property is a very stupid thing.”

Meanwhile, Rocco let out a yawn to which his owner asked: “Am I boring you?”

The Frenchie sat on the judges lap waiting patiently for a verdict, wearing his own court bib.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuI0j_0c4LxkJe00
Rocco passed wind on the show, sending the audience into a fit of giggles ( Image: ITV)

Louise was ordered to pay Layla the £1,500 for Rolo the chihuahua and said: “£1,500, which is cheap for the price of friendship, isn’t that right?”

Rocco let out a small grunt much to the court's amusement as Judge Rinder and Rocco made their way back to chambers.

But it wasn’t the first time that Rocco has showed up his dog dad on set. In fact, on spin-off show Judge Rinder’s Kids Courtroom, Rocco even pooped in the judges lap.

As he listened to a pair of brothers argue over a bad snoring habit, the judge fell silent before erupting into laughter at- the fact Rocco, who had an upset stomach, had done a poo on his lap.

Comments / 1

Faye Mathis
4d ago

well when you have to pass gas and can't hold it,it's got to come out and he is a furbaby and adults and kids do it all the time I love it

Reply
2
