Boeing Says European Carriers Will Need 8,700 New Airplanes Through 2040

(RTTNews) - Boeing expects Europe's commercial aviation fleet to need 8,705 new airplanes through 2040 to cater to the growing leisure travel market in the region and fleet replacements with more fuel-efficient models, according to the Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), an annual forecast of long-term demand for commercial airplanes and services. This requirement is valued at 1.25 trillion euros or 1.1 trillion British pounds.

