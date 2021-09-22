CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany

Cover picture for the articleIMedia Brands, Inc. announced that on September 22nd it signed a purchase agreement to acquire 123tv for an enterprise value of approximately $95 million, with an earn-out potential for an additional $50 million based upon achievement of certain target revenues. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including German governmental and Austrian merger control approvals, as well as a financing condition, and the Company expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

