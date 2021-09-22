iMedia Signs Agreement to Acquire 123tv, the Leading Auction-Driven TV Retailer in Germany

Infor Hospitality launches two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced a significant update to Infor Sales & Catering with two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Part of the Infor CloudSuite Hospitality suite of solutions, Infor Sales & Catering is one of the industry’s only platforms designed around the beginning-to-end stages of an event. This unique, process-driven lifecycle technology is customizable and designed to streamline processes for added productivity, building consistent business practices to improve data integrity, and eliminating errors to help reduce costs.

