A new unreleased video of John Lennon playing an unreleased song is being auctioned in Copenhagen on September 28. The video, which was at the time recorded by four schoolboys in an intimate encounter with John Lennon and a few journalists, shows the late artist having a chat with the then teenagers after a press conference they had attended. After they speak, the 33-minute video shows Lennon playing a few songs for his small crowd, including one he calls “Radio Peace,” which remains unreleased to this day.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO