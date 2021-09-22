CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight attendant uses codewords to talk about passengers without them knowing

By ( Image: Getty Images)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A flight attendant has shared her secret code that she uses to talk about plane passengers without their knowledge.

Known only as LJ, the woman said that often she will talk to other members of the cabin crew about passengers that she finds attractive, but she does it in secret.

She said that the code she uses is universally understood, and others in the know will reply in kind to comment their opinion - and all the while the passengers are in the dark, as the Daily Star reports.

LJ said she will refer to passengers as food, asking others 'what do you want to have for dinner tonight', and the other member of the cabin crew will say whether they would eat that food too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7fhd_0c4LsuVN00
Have they ever spoken about you? ( Image: Getty Images)

Speaking on the Confessions on the Fly podcast, flight attendant LJ said: "I’ve picked up a dude on an aircraft, on my way to Austin four years ago. He was really cute. We had a couple of fun dates.

"My co-worker and I had this code; ‘what do you want to have for dinner tonight?’ And you would say Italian or this or that. But we were really talking about the dudes coming on the aircraft.

"So we would have a code of like ‘no, I’m not really hungry for that’ or when somebody hot was coming on I’d be like, ‘oh yeah I’ll definitely go out for that tonight’.

"When somebody came on who was really really cute, I was like ‘oh yeah I definitely want whatever it was – Italian – for the night’."

LJ then explained in further detail how she and her flight attendant friend Tony had employed their secret code to successfully get a passengers’ number.

"I bought him a drink on the aircraft and then when he came to the back of the aircraft to go to the restroom, my co-worker started talking to him, just warming him up or whatever," she continued.

"And then I jumped in and Tony casually walks to the front of the aircraft and gives us time to chat… and then I got his number."

On the podcast episode, LJ also shared some tips for passengers who might want to make a move on cabin crew.

Her main piece of advice, she noted, was that passengers should not try it on while attendants are doing service.

"That’s very awkward... If you want to grab our attention, being nice and courteous is rule number one," she added. "Saying please and thank yous… if you ask me how my day is or anything like that, I am so totally thrown off guard, because nobody talks to me other than to ask for a diet coke or whatever.

"So that, number one, perks me up and makes me actually look at you and pay attention."

Do you have a story to share? We'd love to hear all about it. Get in touch via yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

Comments / 9

Debra Lehmann
5d ago

Jesus , how unprofessional & immature. Your acting like a high schooler. Don’t you have any morals. You just pick guys up every where you fly???

Reply(1)
9
duce
4d ago

That explains why the flight attendants always start talking about prime rib after I’ve boarded!

Reply
6
