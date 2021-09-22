Staffing shortage leads animal shelter to turn away new animals

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Humane Society will not take new pets into its care for the time being. In a Facebook post, shelter officials said, “We are experiencing a critical staffing and vet shortage. We have to make difficult changes for the time being. We hope this will be a short term issue. At this time we are unable to take pets into our care. Currently we have over 300 pets looking for a family. We need you to come visit to find your next best friend and to share the word.”