PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High temperatures today should be a good five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for a high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For the day, I will call our skies partly cloudy but most of our clouds will be in place before 8:00 a.m. and then after 4:00 p.m. The middle of the day should be mostly sunny. Wind speeds will be fairly strong this afternoon with winds hitting 15 to 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) With today being so nice, it allows us to take a look ahead at what...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO