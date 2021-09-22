NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Titans take down banged up Colts, Bengals cover vs. Steelers

Just like that, we're already two weeks into the 2021 regular season. So far, we've been treated to quite the collection of games as each one -- particularly in prime time -- seemingly becoming instant classics. In those prime-time games, Overs are currently running hot with a 6-0 mark to begin the year. However, that hasn't been the case for the bulk of the season with the Under owning a 17-15 record (8-8 in Week 2). Meanwhile, underdogs continue to hold an edge with a 21-11 ATS record through Week 1. That said, favorites are still 18-14 outright.