CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Stuntman rushed to hospital with broken spine after flying BMW 131ft over river

By Will Stewart, Ryan Fahey
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmF9d_0c4LsoSF00

A Russian stuntman is in hospital with a broken spine after launching a BMW over a river.

Evgeniy Chebotarev, 30, took on a 131ft jump over a river in the Rostov region of Russia, near the border with Ukraine.

In one clip, Evgeniy maxes out the throttle in his BMW stunt car and accelerates over a mound on the left side of the river.

The vehicle launches into the air and soars over the water - gaining dozens of feet of air - before landing heavily on the other side.

In a view from inside the vehicle, the stuntman - wearing driving gear and a helmet - can be seen flooring the pedal and hurtling towards the mound.

When he lands on the other side, his body jolts with the force of the impact.

A third video shows the 30-year-old lying in hospital as he announces his life-changing injury to his fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCtVT_0c4LsoSF00
Evgeniy announced his severe injury to fans from his hospital bed ( Image: East2west News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfAfy_0c4LsoSF00
Evgeniy's fans have started crowdfunding to pay for his hospital treatment, reports say ( Image: East2west News)

"The stunt cost me a broken spine, I'm in hospital,” he posted.

“I didn't want to let you down and pressed full throttle, the BMW did it,” he told his fans.

“In total, the flight was 40 metres.

“Friends, now I will struggle to live a fulfilling life.

“I will take a little break.

“I can handle it, thanks for your support.”

Reports say the landscaper-turned-stuntman has no sensation in his legs as he is treated at Taganrog emergency hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44B8ng_0c4LsoSF00
Evgeniy launches from one side of the river on his 131ft in a BMW ( Image: East2west News)

His subscribers have begun crowdfunding for his treatment after the BMW 5 E34 stunt.

The stuntman's injury comes months after Jackass star Sean McInerney was bitten by a shark when a stunt he was performing went horribly wrong.

The stuntman, who is one of the newest members of the Jackass gang, was trying to jump over shark-infested waters on a wakeboard when he failed to make his landing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxFT9_0c4LsoSF00
Reports say the landscaper-turned-stuntman has no sensation in his legs ( Image: East2west News)

Sean, known by the nickname Poopies, landed amongst a group of hungry sharks and ended up being bitten on the hand.

Fellow star Steve-O said Sean's tendons and arteries had to be reattached through surgery.

Despite the horror accident, Poopies is remaining light-hearted, joking: "I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."

During a similar stunt to Evgeniy's in June, US daredevil Alex Harvey was thrown over his handlebars and slammed into a dirt mound - causing fatal injuries that he died from later in hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3CHc_0c4LsoSF00
He is being treated at Taganrog emergency hospital ( Image: East2west News)

According to iFIBER One the fatal practice jump was the first he performed of the morning and was a 150-foot jump.

In a video of the accident, filmed from some distance away, he could be seen riding his bike before launching off a ramp into the air.

Tragically he didn't make the other side and instead crashed into the dirt mound before being hurled forward.

Comments / 1

Related
Derrick

Stuntman known as Flying Farmer faces surgery after crash

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota stuntman known as the Flying Farmer has been moved out of intensive care after a dramatic crash on his first car jumping attempt in five years, his family said Monday. John Smith, 57, was injured Sunday when his car corkscrewed off the ramp...
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Daily Mail

Heartbroken parents pay tribute to 'breathtakingly beautiful' care assistant, 20, and her 'devoted' 24-year-old boyfriend who were killed in road crash

The heartbroken parents of a care assistant have paid tribute to their 'breathtakingly beautiful' daughter after she died in a road crash with her boyfriend. Ellie Marsden, 20, and her boyfriend Ryan Duffy, 24, both from Wigan, died after the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road near Drybeck, Cumbria, at around 7.40am on September 5.
ACCIDENTS
fourstateshomepage.com

Two rushed to hospital after dramatic motorcycle crash and burn

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Joplin dispatch were notified of a motorcycle crash at Zora and North Rangeline. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police, METS ambulance responded emergency. The motorcycle with two on board crashed. The motorcycle caught on fire. Cpl. Cooper of the Joplin Police Department tells...
JOPLIN, MO
wbrz.com

Man rushed to hospital after car goes under school bus on Old Hammond Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to a hospital after his vehicle went under a school bus on a busy highway Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Old Hammond Highway at Manson Drive, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. School officials said 20 children were on board the bus, but none of them were hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuntman#Ukraine#Crowdfunding#Accident#Russian#Poopies
The US Sun

Workman suffers serious injuries after getting trapped in machinery at school as ambulance crews rush him to hospital

A WORKMAN has suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped in. machinery at a primary school in Bristol. Emergency services were called to Shirehampton Primary School in. Shirehampton at around 10.45am this morning. An air ambulance was deployed to the scene, alongside multiple police. and fire vehicles, sparking concerns among parents.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ryan Duffy and Ellie Marsden killed in Drybeck van crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple who were killed when the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road. Ryan Duffy, 24, and Ellie Marsden, 20, both from Wigan, died when the vehicle left the B6260 near Drybeck, Cumbria, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday. Mr Duffy's...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking moment a paramedic chokes back tears after battling to save a young surfer mauled by a shark – as his horrific injuries are revealed

A seasoned ambulance worker has choked back tears after gallantly battling to save the life of a young surfer who was mauled and left bleeding to death by a shark. Four crews of paramedics desperately tried to save the man in his 20s after he was attacked off Emerald Beach in Coffs Harbour, NSW, at about 10.45am on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
IBTimes

McDonald’s Customer Killed In ‘Freak Accident’ At Drive-Thru While Paying For Food

A McDonald’s customer in Canada is dead following a “freak accident” at the drive-thru in Edmonton, where a man was crushed by his own vehicle. The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man arrived at the drive-thru and placed his order. However, after paying for the food at the window, he dropped his bank card on the ground and attempted to pick it up.
RESTAURANTS
International Business Times

Mother And Daughter Fall Off Cliff, Die Trying To Escape Hornet Attack

A mother and daughter in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh died after falling into a gorge while running away from a hornet attack this week. The mother, identified as 32-year-old Tripta, and her daughter Isha had been cutting grass on a hill near Chamba district's Bhardota area on Wednesday morning when they were attacked by a swarm of hornets, Indian outlet News18.com reported.
ACCIDENTS
thesunontheweb.com

Fatal Crash

On Aug. 30 around noon, a car crash proved fatal after a 20-year-old male wrecked his vehicle into the woods on Roundtop Road in Londonderry Township. First responders extricated the man from his vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Londonderry Fire. Roundtop Road from Schoolhouse to Colebrook roads was closed […]
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy