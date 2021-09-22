CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to book a Covid-19 booster jab – and who’s eligible for one?

By ( Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are now available.

As we continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the NHS insist it is important for people to remain vigilant in the face of the disease and the booster is an important way of fighting it.

Similar to the flu booster, the jab will help make immunity to catching or suffering the effects of Covid-19 far less likely.

The NHS say currently that around four in five adults in England have received both doses of the vaccine, with 77 million doses administered overall since Maggie Keenan received the first dose outside a clinical trial in December 2020.

GP and deputy lead for the vaccination programme Dr Nikki Kanani, told NHS England : "The vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends as we head in to winter when we know Covid can present a bigger risk to our health.

"Now that the National Booking Service has opened to people eligible for a booster it’s time to book yourself in, it’s the quickest and most convenient way to book your jab in."

How do I get my booster and which vaccine will I receive?

Those eligible for the booster will be contacted soon ( Image: REUTERS)

Letters and text messages are now being circulated as the NHS identifies those who meet the criteria for the jab. Once a text has been received, you can use the online service here to book your third jab.

You must be registered to a GP.

Those who are not able to use the online service should book by phoning 119.

Jabs will be distributed through vaccination centres, GP's, pharmacies and hospitals.

The boosters will be one of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Those who received the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine will still receive either a Moderna or Pfizer booster.

Am I eligible?

Dame Joan Collins receiving her coronavirus and flu jabs simultaneously. Over 50s are now eligible for a booster jab, among others.

There are a few things to watch out for before attempting to book your next jab.

There are currently nine priority groups eligible for their booster jab, providing your last jab was over six months ago.

Those eligible include all adults over the age of 50, or those living in residential homes for the elderly. Older people will be contacted first.

Frontline health and social care workers are also included.

For those aged 16 to 49, only people with significant underlying health conditions will require the jab, as well as the adult points of contact for those with a reduced ability to fight infections, known as the immunosuppressed.

If you have tested positive for Covid-19 recently, you must wait 28 days before booking, starting from the date you took the test.

