North Carolina company thrives with a team approach
For the past 40 years now, Gray has been a staple in the South Atlantic region as the area continues to an attractive location for potential customers. With abundant economic activity, competitive workforce, attractive investment incentives, and numerous educational opportunities, it’s no wonder the area is a go-to for big businesses. With more than 40 million square feet of world-class facilities built, Gray has developed a deep understanding of this region’s state and local economies.www.bizjournals.com
