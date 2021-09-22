CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie's neighbor reacts to Gabby Petito homicide confirmation: 'I'm really angry now'

By Stephanie Pagones, Audrey Conklin
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PORT, Fla. - Charlene Guthrie, who lives across the street from Brian Laundrie's Florida home, reacted Tuesday to news of Gabby Petito's preliminary autopsy report. The FBI on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the remains investigators discovered on Sunday in the Teton-Bridger National Forest in Wyoming belonged to the missing 22-year-old woman, and that she had died of homicide.

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Laundries#Fox News Digital#Fox News

Comments / 0

Community Policy