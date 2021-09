What a start to the 2021 season! The first NFL Sunday brought with it loads of surprises and it proved to be the week of the underdog. Through the first 15 games of the regular season, the underdogs are 11-4 while the Under is 9-6. There were some great performances across the slate, including a dramatic backdoor cover by the Detroit Lions in their opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Even the Houston Texans, a team that many folks project will have the worst record in the NFL this season, has begun the year 1-0. Bananas!

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO