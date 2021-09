JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man accused of murdering his infant daughter will be heading back to jail. Zachary Littell entered an Alfred plea, pleading guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of his 7-week-old daughter, Harper Littrell. In January of 2018, she was found not breathing at their home in Jacksonville. She died two days later at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.